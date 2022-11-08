What time will Teen Mom The Next Chapter season 1 episode 10 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more

Teen Mom The Next Chapter season 1, episode 10 is all set to air on MTV at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The new episode will showcase the lives of Teen Moms Catelynn, Cheyenne, and Amber, among others.

The synopsis of the new episode of Teen Mom The Next Chapter, titled Co-parenting Rocks, reads:

"Catelynn is hospitalized so Tyler is left juggling the three kids. Briana moves out of her mom's house while Amber is devastated and shocked with the state in which Andrew left her house. Jade is super emotional on Kloie's first day of school while Cheyenne finds out Cory will be out of town and won't be able to help like he promised."

All about Teen Mom The Next Chapter season 1 episode 10

The tenth episode of Teen Mom The Next Chapter is all set to air on Tuesday, featuring moms with new struggles and how they overcome them. In the upcoming episode, Catelynn will be seen having another medical emergency, leaving her three kids with her husband, Tyler, once again.

Even on the September 20 episode, Catelynn revealed that she needed surgery to get a vaginal cyst removed and would be on bed rest for several days post-surgery. But even after the surgery, things did not go smoothly for Catelynn.

After returning home after the surgery, she was rushed back to the hospital as something went wrong with her catheter. Her second catheter malfunctioned, leaving her peeing in her pants and bed for nearly a week. Speaking about her medical situation in one of the preview clips, Catelynn said:

"I've literally been peeing my pants for seven days.”

Teen Mom @TeenMom

: The Next Chapter continues next Tuesday at 8/7c on @mtv! sometimes you just have to let it ALL out... #TeenMom : The Next Chapter continues next Tuesday at 8/7c on @mtv! sometimes you just have to let it ALL out... #TeenMom: The Next Chapter continues next Tuesday at 8/7c on @mtv! 💗📚 https://t.co/b93E277J8z

Now, once again, the Teen Mom will be hospitalized due to her health concerns. Apart from her, other Teen Moms will also deal with their personal issues in the upcoming episode of Teen Mom The Next Chapter.

However, things will get emotional for Jade as she realizes that her daughter Kloie is starting a new chapter in her life. As seen in one of the preview clips, the latter is now beginning her schooling, and Jade gets emotional while dropping her off on her first day. Even though Sean consoles her, Jade could not hold back her tears.

Quick recap of episode 9 of Teen Mom The Next Chapter season 1

The previous episode, which aired on Tuesday, November 1, titled You Guys Mated, was an emotional episode for the reality show’s cast members. The synopsis of the show read:

“In light of the shootings in Uvalde, Maci talks to her kids about gun violence; Leah is ready to plan a pregnancy; Ashley, Bar & Holly move to Nevada; Catelynn is in shock when she has ot explain to Nova why she placed Carly up for adoption.”

In episode 9, Maci and her partner talked about gun violence with their children. On the other hand, Ashley revealed to her mother that she is moving States as she has been accepted by a nursing school. She even revealed that her daughter Holly and husband Bar would also move to Nevada along with her.

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler opened up to their daughter Nova about her elder sister Carly, who was given up for adoption about 12 years ago since they were very young at the time. Their daughter understood their situation and said that they made the adopting family happy by giving them Carly.

Tune in to MTV on Tuesday, November 8, to watch the new episode of Teen Mom The Next Chapter.

