What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 9 air on MTV? Plot, release date and more

The upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter promises to be an emotional one. Two moms featured on the show are survivors of gun violence and one of them feels that it’s time to educate her kids about the same.

In May 2022, a school shooting in Uvalde prompted Maci Bookout and her partner to talk to her children about it.

Meanwhile, Catelynn placed her first child Carly up for adoption over 12 years ago, and now that her second child, Nova, is old enough, she wants to talk to her about Carly's adoption.

Teen Mom @TeenMom Things are getting REAL on #TeenMom next week, all-new episodes Tuesdays at 8/7c on @mtv. Things are getting REAL on #TeenMom next week, all-new episodes Tuesdays at 8/7c on @mtv. 💗 https://t.co/cANohHIZaB

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"In light of the shootings in Uvalde, Maci talks to her kids about gun violence; Leah is ready to plan a pregnancy; Ashley, Bar & Holly move to Nevada; Catelynn is in shock when she has to explain to Nova why she placed Carly up for adoption."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s weekly episode will air on November 1, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Ashley talks about her big move in the upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Ashley recently revealed that she got accepted into nursing school, but the only catch is, that it’s in a different state from where she’s living now. However, that’s not going to stop her from completing her education, and in a promo uploaded to social media, she broke the news to Holly and her mother.

Teen Mom @TeenMom Tune in tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! On tomorrow's new #TeenMom , Ashley is taking the next step towards nursing school and that means MOVING!Tune in tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! On tomorrow's new #TeenMom, Ashley is taking the next step towards nursing school and that means MOVING! 🚚💗 Tune in tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! https://t.co/O2f2hfO1in

When she tells Holly that she’s going to be a nurse, she said:

"You can take care of me when I’m sick."

Holly is extremely excited about the move, and meanwhile, Ashley also speaks to her mother regarding moving states. Her mother asks her the plan for Holly’s care and the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star tells her that she’s moving to Nevada as well.

She further said:

"I just need to get her in school."

Her mother further asks about Holly’s support group and the people that she will be leaving behind. Ashley’s mom tells her that she’s proud of her but is sad about the fact that Holly will be away from her.

Ashley tells her mother that her husband, Bar, has been extremely supportive and said that he will go wherever she goes. She adds that her husband feels the move will be good for him as well because he seemingly doesn’t have the best influence right now.

As Carly’s birthday comes up, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s couple Catelynn and Tyler talk to their daughter Nova about her. While she has always been aware of who Carly is, the two wanted to talk to her about adoption. Catelynn tells her that she looks a lot like her elder sister.

She proceeds to tell her daughter about Carly’s birth and upon learning that it was 12 years ago, Nova says that the two must have been very young at the time.

She further said:

"Oh man, that’s not cool."

The parents are taken aback by her response and tell her she’s right. When she asks them why they gave her up for adoption, they tell her that they didn’t make very good decisions in the past.

To the parents' surprise, Nova understands why they had to put Carly up for adoption and tells her parents that they made the adopting family happy by giving them Carly.

Stay tuned to see what happens next on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Tuesday on MTV.

