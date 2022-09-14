"Madisen is spoiled" - Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Madisen for taking advantage of her father

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant aired a new episode on Tuesday, September 13.

Tonight, Madisen's friend Autumn offered Madisen a chance to stay back at her house in Arkansas because the latter did not want to return to her hometown and stay with her father. Madisen decided to take on the opportunity and asked her father to pick up stuff from her apartment.

The flat was very messy and Madisen's father and his wife were shocked to see so much stuff on the sofas. Madisen asked them to keep the microwave, toaster and coffee machine for her and get rid of everything else in the apartment.

Madisen's father felt that Madisen was still a child who knew she could fall back on her father in case things did not work out. He wanted Madisen to grow up and thus decided to put his foot down, saying that she was on her own from now on.

He video-called her after he saw pictures of her new boyfriend Josh on Facebook. Josh is Autumn's brother and Madisen started dating him after her break-up with Christian. When she told her father that she was rejoining her old pizza parlor job, he was disappointed and asked her to rethink her decision. He also added that he was working very hard on cleaning Madisen's apartment.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans felt that Madisen was taking advantage of her father and was acting like a small child.

Myra 💋💗💚 @beautifullmee4 I am here for Madisen’s dad putting his foot down.. Madisen is spoiled and thinks she is obligated for her dad to take care of her.. smh #YoungandPregnant I am here for Madisen’s dad putting his foot down.. Madisen is spoiled and thinks she is obligated for her dad to take care of her.. smh #YoungandPregnant

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Madisen for talking rudely to her father

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans took to Twitter to slam Madisen for her behavior and the tone of conversation with her father. They felt that she was taking advantage of her father by making him clean the apartment.

Here are some reactions from those who watched the episode:

Gabby @TheLadyGabby 🧐 Why is Madisen not cleaning her own apartment? #youngandpregnant 🧐 Why is Madisen not cleaning her own apartment? #youngandpregnant

Lotus 🌺 @Angel_posts #YoungandPregnant Madisen really be taking advantage of her father Madisen really be taking advantage of her father 😑 #YoungandPregnant https://t.co/OaVHj7MSl2

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley It's the way Madisen wants to be an adult one minute but, a "baby/teen" the next. Which one is it? #YoungAndPregnant It's the way Madisen wants to be an adult one minute but, a "baby/teen" the next. Which one is it? #YoungAndPregnant

Senior Mama @mama_senior #YoungAndPregnant Girl! Your dad don’t want to help your ass all the time! You always whining to him for help! Madisen should be on a show called #YoungAndDumb Girl! Your dad don’t want to help your ass all the time! You always whining to him for help! Madisen should be on a show called #YoungAndDumb! #YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/HOFQZHJino

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Madisen behaves like a 12yo that doesn't have a plan or a kid to take care of. #youngandpregnant Madisen behaves like a 12yo that doesn't have a plan or a kid to take care of. #youngandpregnant

Val 🖤 @rae_rae_j Sooo Madisen went back to Arkansas with non of their clothes and she’s going to have her dad throw them out?! What?! #youngandpregnant Sooo Madisen went back to Arkansas with non of their clothes and she’s going to have her dad throw them out?! What?! #youngandpregnant

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 I think daddy might mean it this time after Madisen left her trash to clean up. #youngandpregnant I think daddy might mean it this time after Madisen left her trash to clean up. #youngandpregnant

exhausted. @thatgirlsamxo he keeps saying you’re grown because you are madisen!!! get a job and support yourself. #YoungAndPregnant he keeps saying you’re grown because you are madisen!!! get a job and support yourself. #YoungAndPregnant

blair. @charhorowitz omg madisen is so irritating like how’s the job hunt? the hunt for a place to live? maybe some childcare? but nope! we found a new boyfriend right? #youngandpregnant omg madisen is so irritating like how’s the job hunt? the hunt for a place to live? maybe some childcare? but nope! we found a new boyfriend right? #youngandpregnant

Senior Mama @mama_senior Madisen is just a damn train wreck!!! Omg!!!! How dumb can you be! Dad please cut her ass off! Push her ass out of the nest!! #YoungAndPregnant Madisen is just a damn train wreck!!! Omg!!!! How dumb can you be! Dad please cut her ass off! Push her ass out of the nest!! #YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/4JsEeDyvKz

What else happened on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant tonight?

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya told viewers that even though X'Zayveon was staying with his mother, he was spending more and more time at her house to stay with his son Amour. She even let him sleep on the couch but was concerned about her girlfriend feeling insecure.

She wanted Teazha to learn how to adapt to new life changes and share Amour. Teazha told Kiaya that she was cool with the whole situation. She asked Kiaya not to cheat on her and revealed that she liked chilling with X'Zayveon.

Kaiya also told her friend Quay that Teazha was acting funny but she did not want to force her to become comfortable with the whole situation. She then told X'Zayveon that he needed to find a new place for himself.

The description for the latest episode says:

"Brianna takes Braeson to his first occupational therapy appointment; Madisen decides to stay in Arkansas; Rachel breaks up with Noah; Kiaya and Teazha open their home to X'Zayveon, and Kayla and Luke's relationship finally comes."

Brianna took Braeson to occupational therapy to help him with his broken limb. She said that her son was very smart and already wanted to do everything on his own. He did well in his first session and Brianna asked him some tough questions to help him make friends with other kids who felt uncomfortable around him.

MTV has not confirmed if Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will return for a new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal