"Madisen is spoiled" - Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Madisen for taking advantage of her father

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant aired a new episode on Tuesday, September 13.
Tonight, Madisen's friend Autumn offered Madisen a chance to stay back at her house in Arkansas because the latter did not want to return to her hometown and stay with her father. Madisen decided to take on the opportunity and asked her father to pick up stuff from her apartment.
The flat was very messy and Madisen's father and his wife were shocked to see so much stuff on the sofas. Madisen asked them to keep the microwave, toaster and coffee machine for her and get rid of everything else in the apartment.
Madisen's father felt that Madisen was still a child who knew she could fall back on her father in case things did not work out. He wanted Madisen to grow up and thus decided to put his foot down, saying that she was on her own from now on.
He video-called her after he saw pictures of her new boyfriend Josh on Facebook. Josh is Autumn's brother and Madisen started dating him after her break-up with Christian. When she told her father that she was rejoining her old pizza parlor job, he was disappointed and asked her to rethink her decision. He also added that he was working very hard on cleaning Madisen's apartment.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans felt that Madisen was taking advantage of her father and was acting like a small child.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Madisen for talking rudely to her father
What else happened on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant tonight?
Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya told viewers that even though X'Zayveon was staying with his mother, he was spending more and more time at her house to stay with his son Amour. She even let him sleep on the couch but was concerned about her girlfriend feeling insecure.
She wanted Teazha to learn how to adapt to new life changes and share Amour. Teazha told Kiaya that she was cool with the whole situation. She asked Kiaya not to cheat on her and revealed that she liked chilling with X'Zayveon.
Kaiya also told her friend Quay that Teazha was acting funny but she did not want to force her to become comfortable with the whole situation. She then told X'Zayveon that he needed to find a new place for himself.
The description for the latest episode says:
"Brianna takes Braeson to his first occupational therapy appointment; Madisen decides to stay in Arkansas; Rachel breaks up with Noah; Kiaya and Teazha open their home to X'Zayveon, and Kayla and Luke's relationship finally comes."
Brianna took Braeson to occupational therapy to help him with his broken limb. She said that her son was very smart and already wanted to do everything on his own. He did well in his first session and Brianna asked him some tough questions to help him make friends with other kids who felt uncomfortable around him.
MTV has not confirmed if Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will return for a new season.