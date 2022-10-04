What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 5 air on MTV? Plot, release date and more

Episode 5 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 is all set to air on October 4 at 8 pm ET on MTV. In the new episode, moms will be seen having a hard time keeping up with the demands of their growing kids.

The synopsis of Episode 5 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reads:

"Cheyenne supports Cory as his newborn daughter Maya is born with a heart condition. Amber is officially done with her probation. Bentley wants social media but Maci worries about predators that lurk online. Briana gets a mental health diagnosis while Catelynn sets new boundaries with her mom and Tyler finally gets a vasectomy.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 features Teen Mom alums Maci, Ashley, Briana, Jade, Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, and Leah. It also depicts the unique bond of the "Mom Group" that helps them deal with this new phase of life.

Episode 5 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter features a debate about social media bullying

In a new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci is concerned about her son Bentley's demand to join social media. She is worried about the impact of online bullying on her son.

ln the preview clip of the new episode, she talks about his son’s wish to have a social media account, saying that she is worried about her child's security issues and safety. She says:

"Anything he says or does, he has to understand that it does not go away. The Consequences become bigger."

During the discussion, she even agrees that they can’t sheild their son forever and her son will have to learn to deal with these issues at some point in his life.

After a brief discussion with her partner, both decide to allow Bentley to have a social media account. However, Maci thinks:

"Parenting is stupid. Why do we have to make these decisions. Who put us in charge?"

Apart from them, Cheyenne is also worried about her granddaughter Maya, who was born with a heart problem. The family is worried about the diagnosis, but Cheyenne stays strong for Cory and supports him in his tough time.

Quick recap of Episode 5 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In a previous episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, titled My Body, My Choice, viewers saw Brianna’s 5-year-old daughter Stella preparing for her graduation. For her big day, Stella practiced her speech in front of the mirror.

For a fresh start, Leah moved into her new house, and the daughters asked Jayden if he thought they’ll “get siblings later on,” and Jayden replied positively .

However, Leah was not pleased with the response. She later told Jayden that they should have discussed the issue privately before talking to the kids about it. She even revealed that she does not want to have more kids in the future.

Even Cheyenne and Zach moved into a new house for a fresh start after the shooting incident. Speaking about the incident, Cheyenne said:

"I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us. I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that.”

Tune in on MTV on Tuesday to watch the new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

