What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 4 air on MTV? Release date and more details explored

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to return with another episode this week on Tuesday and everything is about to change. The upcoming episode will witness major life changes that some of the moms are going through.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Leah moves into her new house and is open to having a baby with Jaylan. Cheyenne & Zach decide they need a fresh start and look for a new house. Briana celebrates Stella's graduation and gets Cheyenne's advice on co-parenting."

The moms will return on Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

All about Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s latest episode

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode 4, titled My Body, My Choice, will be full of surprises.

In a promo uploaded to social media, viewers get a gist of everything that is about to happen. Brianna is about to have a proud parent moment as her daughter, 5-year-old Stella, gets ready for her graduation. In the promo, Stella is seen standing in front of the mirror and practicing her speech.

Teen Mom @TeenMom

See you on Tuesdays at 8/7c on @mtv! Next week's #TeenMom : The Next Chapter is FULL of surprisesSee you on Tuesdays at 8/7c on @mtv! Next week's #TeenMom: The Next Chapter is FULL of surprises 😱💜 See you on Tuesdays at 8/7c on @mtv! https://t.co/kAzwIt7jEu

She says:

"Thank you to my mommy."

Leah moves into her new house and in a conversation with her daughters and Jaydan, the possibility of kids comes up. One of her daughters asked Jaydan if he thinks they’ll “get siblings later on,” and Jaydan said that he would like that. However, Leah tells him that they should've discussed it privately before talking to the kids as she doesn't intend on having more children.

Leah wasn't the only one who had a new house as Cheyenne and Zach also decided to start fresh and move to a different location. Earlier, the two had opened up about a traumatic experience they had had. They said that they were shot at while they were in the car with their kids and barely managed to escape.

Cheyenna opened up about the incident and said:

"I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us. I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that."

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star took to Twitter to talk recall her experience. She said that the couple had the hardest year and that they feel “extremely blessed” to be alive.

Maci Bookout, who had also gone through something similar, revealed that the two leaned on each other for support. In a conversation with E! News, she said that unfortunately, it is something that both of them can relate to.

She further added:

"It’s another level of understanding and unfortunately it’s something we both relate to but also…kind of opens that door for a different kind of support."

Maci called hers and Cheyenne’s friendship “healthy and understanding.”

Previously on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Last week's episode titled, Give Yourself a Little Slack, showed Briana initially planning to go see her father but deciding against it. In a conversation with her family, she said that she thought it would be a waste of her time.

Briana tells Roxanne and Brittany that she’s upset that their mother didn’t tell them that she reached out to him through a letter. Brittany agreed with her sister and said:

"He rejected us but you didn’t tell us he rejected us."

The two tell their mother that she’s the only parent they have and the only one they need.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs weekly every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far