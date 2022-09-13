What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 2 air? Jade meets Jenelle, release date and more

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's latest episode is around the corner and with it comes a special guest. The upcoming segment will feature a worried mother, mental health issues surfacing, and some bling.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on Tuesday, September 13, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

The synopsis of the second episode of the series reads:

"Catelynn's anxiety rises when she notices her daughter's head is flat on one side; Jade is nervous to meet Jenelle while Sean shops for an engagement ring; Briana's stress puts a toll on her mental health."

There has been a lot of discussion about Jenelle Evans’ appearance on the show. Additionally, although, she is not a recurring cast member on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she’ll show up when it matters.

All about Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Episode 2

The latest teen mom series’ new episode, titled You Go Do You, will bring the audience a reunion of sorts.

The news of Briana’s lawsuit win prompts her to throw a party where Jenelle is invited. Though most of the teen moms are excited to see her, Jade’s nerves are getting the better of her.

Jade replaced the controversial star on Teen Mom 2 when the former was fired. Jenelle had taken a stand for Briana when her nemesis Kailyn Lory got into a fight that prompted the two and their mothers to be kicked out of the reunion.

In a sneak peek on Instagram, Jenelle, Jade, Shae, and Briana are seen having a conversation before the party. Jenelle tells the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast members about how much she needed a break.

She said:

"Life’s been good, well, not really."

She opens up about not getting along with her partner David and adds that things have been “on and off” between them. David doesn’t have a job which puts a lot of pressure on the former teen mom to provide for the family alone and Jenelle is “fed up.”

She further added:

"I told David I need a break."

While she gets a lot of sympathetic nods from the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter group, Briana tells her that she’s more than welcome to stay and relax. Jenelle tells the group that a lot of people have asked her how she feels about Jade. She said that she doesn’t have anything against Jade, and that if Jade doesn’t have “s*** to say” about her then she doesn’t have “s*** to say” about the other teen mom, either.

To lighten the mood, Shae jumps in and says that it's time to celebrate Briana's win against Kailyn. The girls head down to the party and seem to be having a good dance as they spend their time dancing and relaxing.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana wrote in a statement to Celebuzz on April 18:

"I won, Alexa play ‘b***h better have my money."

Kailyn took to social media to comment on the lawsuit and she wrote that the ruling was unfortunate and that she stands by her truth.

She further added:

"I have respect for the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true. I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my business endeavors."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will air weekly every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Stay tuned to see how the party turns out and what happens next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave