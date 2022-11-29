What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 13 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 13, titled Pumping The Breaks, will air on MTV on Tuesday, November 29 at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to rewatch the episode on MTV's website, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV after the television broadcast.

The show features the daily lives and struggles of some of the fan-favorite cast members of the Teen Mom franchise.

On this week's episode, Cheyenne and Zach will spend some quality time together. Tyler, who was s*xually assaulted by his sister’s older friend when he was just 9, will go to therapy and discuss some serious issues with the therapist. He shared in his 2015 book Conquering Chaos that the incident made him want to have physical relations with other girls at a very young age.

What to expect from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 13?

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber will open up to Gary about her issues with James’ custody being given to Andrew. In a preview, she tells Gary that:

"You know I'm at my lowest right now. I'm trying to jump through these hoops for my son!"

In a previous episode, Amber had revealed that she would have to spend a lot of money on traveling and visiting her son in California. She will face issues in the episode while trying to match her schedule to the baby visitation given to her.

Brianna’s relationship might come to an end with Bobby Scott. The two share an age gap of 14 years and were in a secret relationship for months as Bobby used to work at MTV as a security guard and the relationship could affect his job.

What happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 12?

Last week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn and Tyler’s 16-year anniversary took a rather amusing turn when Nova revealed that in her thoughts, her parents had been together for 60 years. The happy couple went on a cruise ship dinner.

Amber went to California to see her son James. She had told Gary that she was planning on spending some time with Andrew to improve their co-parenting situation. Gary felt that it was a very bad idea, given that Andrew had recorded Amber’s conversations in the past. He also felt that Amber and Andrew might get back together if they reconnected.

The episode description reads:

"Amber goes to California to visit her son James; Sean feels pressure to get a job after looking at a wedding venue with Jade; Cheyenne tries to enjoy her bridal shower; Catelynn and Tyler celebrate 16 years together."

Sean and Jade saw a possible wedding venue but the soon-approaching date pressured Sean to get a job. He applied for a mosquito repellant spraying job but his interview was pushed 3 times, so he decided to apply for another job. Cheyenne Floyd was happy to learn that her partner Zach won’t have to go to court until after the ceremony. Jaylan bought a ring to propose to Leah. Jaylan and Leah broke up two months after their engagement.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET and the episode is made available on the network's website the very next day,

