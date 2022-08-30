What time will Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 Episode 22 air? Kayla x Rachel’s fight, release date and more

Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will release episode 22 on Tuesday, August 30 at 9 pm ET. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a heated argument between Rachel and Kayla over a misunderstanding.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant features five teen moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel, and Madisen. These teen moms don't just raise their kids, but also balance their careers and social life. Of course, they face many ups and downs which lead to interesting drama throughout the seasons.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there's nowhere else to turn.

What to expect from episode 22 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3?

In the previous episode, the teen moms were supposed to visit LA for a photo shoot of the show in the upcoming week. However, when they started discussing it in a group chat, Rachel disregarded the plan, saying that since it was her birthday, she would not go.

This started to annoy everyone in the group chat and none of them were giving Rachel any slack. Things got very heated in the group after Kayla made some mean comments like:

"What are you doing besides jumping from boyfriend to boyfriend and living off them?"

She also said:

"You must be delusional or just the crack."

Since her comments took things very far, Madieson interfered between the two and asked Kyla to "go take care of your kids." Making kids a part of an adult conversation changed everyone's mood and annoyed them even more.

Additionally, in a recent clip from the upcoming episode titled Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Kayla and Kiaya were seen talking on a video call. The two were discussing the feud that took place during the group chat.

Kayla expressed her disappointment with Rachel and Madieson's behavior. She was incredibly upset with Rachel and said that since she hasn't met Madieson ever, she wondered how the two would behave with her when they met in LA.

Also, according to Kayla, the two teen moms do not have the maturity to be with other moms.

Meanwhile, Kiaya was seen talking to Karla, who said that the former's boyfriend X’Zayveon will be out of prison on probation very soon. When she hears it, Kiaya becomes emotional and takes a minute to calm herself down as she realizes that she will have to share her son, Armour, with him.

The official description of the upcoming episode reads:

The Moms are all invited to LA for a photo shoot, but a misunderstanding leads to a fight that pits Kayla and Rachel against each other. Kayla gets upsetting news about her son Izaiah. Kiaya shares concerns about X’Zayveon.

Viewers can watch episode 22 of the show on August 30 on MTV.

Edited by Madhur Dave