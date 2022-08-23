What time will Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant Season 3 Episode 21 air? Hazelee’s birthday, release date, and more explored

The upcoming episode of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant Season 3 is set to air on August 23 at 9 pm ET on MTV. It will feature teen moms trying to navigate their lives as parents and individuals.

Baby Hazelee turns three, and Rachel throws her a party, but what's a party without a bit of drama? Season 3 premiered on June 28, and its episodes are available to stream on Hulu and the network's website.

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant is a spin-off of the series 16 and Pregnant and has been on air since 2018. The show follows the lives of Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel, and Madisen as they learn to parent their children at a young age.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms, and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there's nowhere else to turn."

Rachel throws a birthday party for Hazelee on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant Season 3 Episode 21

In the show's latest episode, titled Happy Birthday Hazelee, Rachel throws her daughter a birthday party and is glad Madisen made the trip as they get a chance to catch up.

The synopsis of the episode says:

“Madisen and Christian drive to Arkansas and stop in Tennessee to visit Rachel and celebrate Hazelee's third birthday; Brianna worries about sending Braeson to a school that banned LGBTQ and BLM.”

The day after Hazelee's birthday, Rachel speaks to Madisen about having issues with her mother not attending therapy. She asks her about how to set boundaries with her parents but does not entirely like what her fellow teen mom has to say. During the conversation, Rachel says that she wanted to move the birthday party to her house, but it was too far away, and she had thought about blocking her mother afterward.

Madisen says:

“I feel like you’re leading her on in a way.”

What starts as a calm conversation between the two friends ends in a screaming contest that leaves Madisen in tears.

But this is not the only drama this episode of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant will offer its viewers. The recently engaged Kayla and Luke have a tear-jerking conversation about their relationship as Luke thinks they need some space.

Kayla tells Luke that he knows her better than anyone else and admits to needing help to be better for herself and their family. She feels like she has to choose between herself and her partner and feels as if she's doing it alone.

She said:

“Why can’t you see how much I’m hurting, I don’t understand.”

Brianna is worried about sending her son Braeson to a school that has banned the LGBTQIA+ community and the BLM movement. Danae, Brianna's ex-partner, is trans and has expressed his desire to raise her son as his own.

What happened previously on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant?

In the previous episode of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant titled, Relationship Woes, Brianna tried dating again but had reservations since most people her age are not looking for anything long-term and had a conversation about it with her mother. Her mother said that she noticed that the last few people she had dated were straight men, to which Brianna replied that she was now looking for something serious.

The synopsis of the episode read:

“Brianna tries to get back in the dating game; Madisen and Christian reach a breaking point; Noah and Rachel move into their new house; Kiaya encourages Teazha to reconnect with her family; Kayla is having second thoughts after her engagement.”

Kayla asked Luke how his mother would react to the engagement since she didn't want the two of them to date. When asked how things would be when they decided to get married, he dismissed her concerns.

Madisen opened up about her relationship with her father and said:

“Even though we have a few good memories together, I always felt pretty alone growing up.”

The new episodes of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant air weekly on Tuesdays and are available to stream on Hulu + Live TV and MTV's website.

