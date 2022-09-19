What time will Thai Cave Rescue air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about the survival drama

Netflix's new survival drama series, Thai Cave Rescue, will hit the platform on September 22, at midnight. The series is based on the Tham Luang cave rescue of 2018. In the incident in which a junior soccer team and their assistant coach were rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave.

The series stars Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, and many others in key roles. Read on to find out the release time of Thai Cave Rescue, plot, and more details.

Thai Cave Rescue release time on Netflix, plot, trailer, and more details

Thai Cave Rescue is expected to debut on Netflix on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT. It is a six-part miniseries helmed by Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller. The series will be directed by Kevin Tancharoen and Nattawut Poonpiriya.

On August 30, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for the miniseries. It opens ominously on a rainy day, with one character asking, ''How bad will it be, Noon?'' to which the other replies, ''It'll be really bad. It's almost 40 millimeters and still rising. We need to inform TMD ASAP!''

The trailer then depicts the rescue efforts to save the junior soccer team and their coach. It is replete with stunning visuals that capture the horrors of the event. All the lead cast members look impressive in their roles.

Overall, the trailer has a gripping and emotional tone that fans of survival dramas like Cast Away and Gravity would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the series on their official YouTube channel, which states:

''Inspired by the incredible true story of the Thai youth soccer team who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth, and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world, as they fight against both nature and time to save them.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to an enthralling series. It also captures the grueling efforts that it took to rescue the soccer team, exploring themes of grit, determination, and survival.

More details about the Thai Cave Rescue cast

Thai Cave Rescue features some highly talented actors, including Thaneth Warakulnukroh and Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, among many others, in significant supporting roles. Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote plays the role of the soccer team's coach in the series. The actor, who was 25 years old, passed away in April this year.

Thaneth Warakulnukroh portrays the role of governor Narongsak Osottanakorn. Warakulnukroh is a popular singer, DJ, and actor who's also the founder of a prominent music company called Music Bugs Company. Some of his most famous albums include Dan Civilise and Kon Kien Pleng Bun Leng Chi Wit. His film credits include Pop Aye and Bad Genius, for which he received immense critical acclaim for his performances.

Actor Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund stars as Kelly in Thai Cave Rescue. Sperbund is widely known for her appearances in Fast & Feel Love and Brother of the Year.

You can watch Thai Cave Rescue on Netflix on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far