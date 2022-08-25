What time will That's Amor air on Netflix? Release date, cast, plot, and more details explored

Netflix is all set to debut a new film this week. Titled That's Amor, the hour-and-a-half-long film will premiere on August 25, 2022, at 3 am EST.

Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino with a script from Ali Afshar, the film has been defined as a comedy-drama, and will follow the lead character Sofia (Riley Dandy), as she embarks on a quest to sort everything out in her life after the events spanning across one day leave her jobless and single.

Read on for more details about That's Amor, ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

What to expect from That's Amor: Will Sofia find the "missing ingredient" for her perfect dish?

The synopsis for the film, as released by Netflix, reads:

"After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient."

The quirky trailer, released about three weeks back, also hints at a fast-paced premise, which is further cemented given the film's short 1.5 hour runtime.

That's Amor is also likely to pin the story around the angle of turning 30 - a trope that has previously been utilized by many comedies and drama films.

The film's offbeat trailer introduces viewers to a rattled Sofia, who not only gets fired a day before her 30th birthday, but also discovers her boyfriend with another woman, that very same day.

To recover from this big shove, she decides to start from scratch, and enrolls in a Spanish cooking class upon her mother's insistence.

In this class, she meets charming chef, Matias (Isaac Gonzalez Rossi), and a beautiful relationship blooms between the two, mostly over food. However, a crisis is introduced to the story when it is revealed that Matias is planning to leave for Spain.

The cast of the film includes Riley Dandy, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi, Nancy Lenehan, Daniel Edward Mora, Bryan Craig, Kimberley Drummond, Arlene Tur, Christina Moore, Rose Portillo, Suleka Mathew, John Ducey, Gregory Zarian, and Morgan Harvill.

Don't forget to stream That's Amor, dropping on Netflix on August 25, 2022, at 3 am EST.

