What time will The Batman arrive on HBO and HBO Max? Release date and more explored

The Batman has been in theaters for over a month now, but the Matt Reeves film is still the reason for a lot of excitement in the entertainment world. Fans will be happy to know that the movie is now going to be available for streaming on an OTT platform.

The acclaimed franchise reboot is all set to drop on HBO Max on April 18 2022. It officially climbed past the $735 million mark at the global box office, making this film starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz a worthy candidate for 2022's highest-grossing film.

Here is everything you need to know about the release of The Batman on the streaming service.

What is The Batman reboot and why it cannot be missed?

The Batman centers on the story of Gotham City's titular vigilante in his second year of fighting crimes. As he uncovers a deep web of corruption within the city, our hero finds himself challenged by the arrival of serial killer, The Riddler, whose goal is to murder Gotham's elite citizens. In order to stop the psychotic killer, Batman must forge new alliances with Gotham's underworld, including Catwoman.

The new Batman movie showcases a version of the DC superhero that is much darker but more realistic. Matt Reeves has taken a slight detour in the new film by deciding to showcase the masked vigilante’s sleuthing skills. Moreover, the realistic action sequences and the stellar acting of the ensemble cast make the film a must-watch for everyone, especially DC fans.

How to watch the franchise reboot on OTT platform? When will it release?

The Batman had been in theaters for just over a month when Warner Media announced that the DC movie is also going to be released on an OTT platform. The film is officially coming to HBO Max on Monday, April 18, 2022. Moreover, the superhero film will also air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. EST.

You will be able to watch the movie as many times as you like from the comfort of the home with a paid subscription to HBO Max. If you watched it in the theatre and want to rewatch, go ahead. You can also have the special experience of watching the movie on HBO channel via cable network, just like the old days.

While some feel that the release date is a little too rushed, it does fall in line with what the Warner Bros. had previously planned for the release. This is a golden opportunity for fans who have not had a chance to catch the film in theaters to enjoy Pattinson's glorious debut as the Dark Knight.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee