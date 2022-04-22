What time will The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Blacklist is ready to return with an all-new episode this week. With the season nearing its end, the intensity is rising. The upcoming episode, El Conejo, will air on April 22, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. The promo for this episode hints at Aram (Amir Arison) being in a difficult position.

The previous episode dealt with Raymond 'Red' Reddington's (James Spader) attempts to uncover a big lead related to Elizabeth's death. It began a saga with the Task Force, which will spill over in this episode. The upcoming episode will deal with the aftermath of a kidnapping that involves the Task Force.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Blacklist.

The Blacklist season 9, episode 17 plot synopsis: Red to the rescue?

After the events of the previous episode, things are set for an intriguing turn of events in the next episode. The Task Force will be compelled to rely on Red this time after one of their own is kidnapped.

The enemy is not an ordinary one, and that should pose a lot of trouble for Reddington. Additionally, for reasons not yet known, a photo from the episode depicts Aram getting attacked.

Seri Dermawar

Ressler: Good pep talk.

🤣🤣🤣

#TheBlacklist #RaymondReddington #DonaldRessler Reddington: I'll gut you like a fish and feed you to the lobster.Ressler: Good pep talk.🤣🤣🤣 Reddington: I'll gut you like a fish and feed you to the lobster.Ressler: Good pep talk.🤣🤣🤣#TheBlacklist #RaymondReddington #DonaldRessler https://t.co/XauDwciBtb

This is concerning for now, but according to the synopsis, this episode will focus on the Task Force's attempts to save whoever the cartel has kidnapped. With all probability, it would be Aram, especially now that he is the head of the FBI Task Force.

It will also not be a surprise if Red keeps trying to find clues to the secret of Elizabeth's (Megan Boone) death.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"When a member of the task force is captured by the leader of a cartel, they turn to Red for guidance; Red investigates a seemingly impossible heist."

The synopsis also hints at a seemingly impossible heist. You can expect a packed episode this week of The Blacklist.

Andrew McCarthy will serve as the director for the upcoming episode of the show with a script from Sean Hennen.

When will the upcoming episode of The Blacklist air?

The upcoming episode of the James Spader starrer will air on April 22, 2022, on the NBC channel. It airs at 8.00 PM ET every Friday. It will also be available on the streaming service Peacock, where you can also catch all the previous episodes of the show.

