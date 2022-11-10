What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 5 air on MTV? Plot, release date and more details explored

The Challenge is gearing up for another exhausting episode in which the teams must rely on "serious speed and excellent communication," with the winner receiving an additional $10,000. Furthermore, the upcoming episode will feature more miscommunications, betrayals, and allegations.

The IMDb's synopsis of the episode reads:

"A budding friendship is torn apart by betrayal. One player fears she has made an enemy out of bad*** Laurel. Veronica reminds everyone why she is a dangerous force in the game."

The Challenge Season 38 Episode 5 will air on Wednesday, November 9, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

All about the upcoming episode of The Challenge

The upcoming episode of The Challenge, titled Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin', will include a task with a winning bonus provided by Burger King. The Challengers will take to the water for this week's challenge, Royal Relay. The challenge also requires teams to collect four crown points.

The Challenge @TheChallenge #TheChallenge38 In this week’s daily, the Challengers take to the water with more than just their place in the game on the line...they are in for a royal surprise, courtesy of @BurgerKing In this week’s daily, the Challengers take to the water with more than just their place in the game on the line...they are in for a royal surprise, courtesy of @BurgerKing 🍔👑 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/VU6aDdGCFJ

The goal of the task is to collect points and assemble the crown as quickly as possible. Whoever wins will receive $10,000 as a team, which means that each individual has a chance to win $5000 as well as immunity from the next elimination round. In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Nany said:

"I’m all for that. Give me the five thousand dollars, let me get some burger king, I’m trying to be a queen for today."

Nelson and Nurys said in their joint confessional that The Challenge’s upcoming task reminded them of a time when they were dating and Nelson took his Ride or Die rowing for the first time.

The preview shows Laurel, Olivia, and Michelle competing against each other. Laurel appears to be in command. She was the first to collect a point, but she now has to swim back with it.

The upcoming episode will also feature fights, confrontations, and betrayals. A recent budding friendship may have run its course and is ready to fall apart. Michelle asks Laurel why she thinks she’s after her. The Challenge contestant responds to this by saying she doesn't understand her game.

Michelle feels that Laurel is paranoid, implying that she has nothing to worry about. Could Michele and Laurel’s friendship survive the mind games of the show or is this the end of an alliance?

Previously on the show

Last week on The Challenge, Nelson finally broke the streak that he maintained through multiple seasons. Nelson set a record by losing 54 straight daily challenges, but Nurys and Nelson finally broke the curse in last week's episode.

The only two teams that successfully completed last week’s challenge were Nelson and Nurys, while the rest of the teams were disqualified for not being able to drag the flag.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

