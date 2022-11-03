What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 4 air on MTV? Terrifying challenge, release date, and more

The Challenge Season 38 is about to premiere its latest episode, and it appears that what happens off the field is more important than what happens on it. The upcoming episode will feature a challenge that will literally and metaphorically leave contestants hanging. While new bonds are being formed in the house, cracks can be seen in some of the Ride or Dies.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"A terrifying challenge is a must-win for a Ride or Die pair after their public betrayal paints a massive target on their backs. At-risk players plot an elaborate plan with the winning pair to keep themselves safe."

The Challenge Season 38 episode 4 is set to air on November 2, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

The Challenge 2022’s upcoming episode to feature possible showmances

The Challenge Ride or Dies will compete against each other once again in an all new episode of the show. However, this time, one team is at a serious disadvantage following a public betrayal of an alliance.

The upcoming episode will include a challenge that will require the contestants to take a 300-foot leap of faith. One player will be suspended in the air, while the other must jump and grab them for dear life.

Horacio and Olivia, The Challenge wild cards, are seen arguing after a clip of Horacio saying that he feels he can trust Laurel, followed by hugging each other, possibly sparking the season's first showmance. In the clip, Olivia said:

"You think that people in here will are gonna have your back? Because you know, now I don’t have your back."

The pair has done exceptionally well since entering the show, and one of the reasons for their outstanding performances has been mutual trust. As a result, it will be interesting to see how this argument affects their performance on the show.

While the power couple may be feuding, romance may be brewing somewhere else in the house. Another clip showed Colleen and Faysal flirting, but Faysal must be cautious because love usually "smacks" him in the face.

In a confessional, The Challenge season 4 alum said:

"I think Colleen is still trying to figure me out. You know, initially, she was drawn to me."

He further said that he’s not looking for love and wants to focus on the game. Meanwhile, the rookie revealed in her confessional that she adores Faysal. Colleen continued:

"It’s so hard to build a deep connection with the veterans."

Colleen also said that he told her that she’s “wifey type.” After the bonfire, Faysal is seen carrying her to bed, and Colleen’s Ride or Dies Kim, cannot help but roll his eyes and laugh at the situation.

Keep an eye out for the latest episode of The Challenge Season 38, which will air on MTV on November 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

