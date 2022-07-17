What time will The Chi Season 5 Episode 4 air on Showtime? Release date, plot and more details explored

The Chi Season 5 is set to return with Episode 4, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT, exclusively on Showtime. The episode, however, is currently available on demand on Showtime from Friday, July 15, 2022.

The series has become a fan favorite over the years for its emotionally driven content and absorbing representations of complex relationships.

The upcoming Episode 4 of the Showtime series has been titled, 'On Me.' Kristiana Rae Colón has served as the writer for the brand new episode. Season 5 stars Yolonda Ross, Alex Hibbert, Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Shamon Brown Jr., Curtiss Cook, Luke James, Jason Weaver, and a few others.

Since the preview of the upcoming Episode 4 of The Chi Season 5 was released, fans of the show are highly excited to witness what the highly engrossing episode has to offer. Especially after Episode 3, titled 'This Christmas,' ended on such an exciting and arresting note with Keisha and Emmett bonding and sharing a passionate kiss.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep to learn about Episode 4 of The Chi Season 5, ahead of its premiere on Showtime.

Know all about The Chi Season 5 Episode 4 before it arrives on Showtime

What are the release date and time of The Chi Season 5 Episode 4?

The brand new episode will undoubtedly take the audience on an emotionally heavy and warm rollercoaster ride.

The brand new episode will undoubtedly take the audience on an emotionally heavy and warm rollercoaster ride.

What can be expected from Episode 4, 'On Me'?

Take a closer look at the official synopsis for the upcoming Episode 4, 'On Me,' of the beloved show's Season 5 here:

"Emmett helps Kiesha balance motherhood and college. Trig and Shaad canvas the community. Jemma confronts Jake. Douda issues Tracy an ultimatum. Don't miss an all new episode of The Chi."

By the looks of the official synopsis for Episode 4, the audience can expect an episode full of emotional and heartfelt drama with the characters navigating through their complicated relationships.

Kiesha and Emmett's growing relationship and bond seem to continue and enter a deeper emotional level. It will be interesting to see how the relationship between the two evolves in the upcoming episode.

The episode will also showcase some of the more complicated aspects of the relationship between Jemma and Jake, and Douda and Tracy.

How's the official preview for The Chi S5 E4 looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for The Chi Season 5 Episode 4 here.

With the official trailer for Episode 4, viewers are in for a heart-touching, passionate, and emotional journey as they will witness the relationship between the characters as they find their place in each other's lives.

Don't forget to catch The Chi Season 5 Episode 4, which will arrive exclusively this Sunday, July 17, 2022, on Showtime.

