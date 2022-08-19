What time will The Chi Season 5 Episode 9 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The upcoming ninth episode of The Chi season 5 is expected to premiere on Showtime on August 28, 2022. Things are getting quite intense, and with just two more episodes left in the season, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out.

The show features Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, and many others in pivotal roles. With that said, read on to find out the release time of The Chi season 5 episode 9 on Showtime, the plot, and more details.

The Chi season 5 episode 9 release time on Showtime, trailer, plot, and more details

The Chi season 5 episode 9 is expected to air on Showtime on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The episode will be available to stream on the Showtime app on Friday, August 26, 2022. The episode was earlier expected to premiere on Showtime on August 21, 2022, but the show was given a ''one-week preemption,'' according to Paramount Press Express, post which the new slot was allotted.

The promo for the upcoming episode offers a glimpse of the numerous interesting events set to unfold. The official synopsis of the ninth episode, titled I'm Looking for a New Thing, on Showtime, reads:

''Emmett and Kiesha explore the day. Tiff opens up to Rob. Kevin is confronted by his parents after they find a shocking discovery. Jake and Papa’s friendship is tested. Jada and Darnell make plans, while Douda makes a fateful decision.''

The previous episode, titled Sweet Thing, is set amidst Valentine's Day. The episode briefly focuses on Jake and Jemma, who're struggling to cope with the death of their unborn child. It also depicts a not-so-pleasant moment involving Keisha and Tiff, who's become extremely furious and hostile towards her.

As the season heads towards its finale, viewers are waiting for a satisfying conclusion that does justice to what's been a memorable installment.

More details about The Chi season 5 plot and cast

The Chi season 5 continues to depict the numerous struggles and challenges that various African-American residents of South Chicago face as they go through various phases in their lives. The official synopsis of the series, as per Showtime, states:

''This season Black love takes centerstage. Emmett and Tiff forge a new path in their relationship as Tiff grows closer to Rob. Meanwhile, Kevin finds love where he least expects it as Jake and Jemma navigate life as a couple.''

The synopsis further reads:

''With his boys in relationships, Papa finds himself a bit on the outside looking in, but still knows how to get himself in trouble. Kiesha cares for baby Ronnie as Nina and Dre work together to support Lynae. Jada assesses her life post-cancer and Trig considers a political run, even as Douda plots a comeback.''

The ongoing season features several talented actors in pivotal roles, including Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Alex Hibbert, and Shamon Brown Jr., among many others. Season 5 has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's writing, tone, and performances by the cast.

Don't forget to catch The Chi season 5 episode 9 on Showtime on August 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht