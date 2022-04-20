What time will The Courtship episode 7 air? Plot, release date, promo and more about dating series

USA Network's The Courtship, which premiered on March 6, 2022, has firmly etched a place in the reality dating show community. Viewers have taken an instant liking to the show, primarily because of its unique concept, making it different and exclusive from the classic reality show on American television.

The Courtship follows the journey of the lead, Nicole Remy, who is looking for love in an environment based on Regency-era England and inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Of the 16 suitors, seven of whom are left to continue, the lead will choose one who will become a potential partner to spend the rest of her life with.

Last week's episode finally gave its viewers what they wanted - a show filled with romance and drama. While some suitors felt very confident in their connection with Nicole, others struggled to keep their anxiety from getting the most out of them. The lead has been going strong for the past six episodes - eliminating those who might not be the right fit for her or were on the show for the wrong reasons.

Details on The Courtship Season 1, Episode 7

Nicole's journey to find love continues in Episode 7 which will air on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on USA Network. While it is a new day and a new beginning for the suitors present in the castle, a new appearance yet again raises tension among the lead, the cast and her family.

The official synopsis of the episode titled A French Kiss reads:

"Suitors reveal their secrets at the masquerade ball; a high-society stranger arrives to romance Ms. Rémy, which ruffles the suitors' feathers and ignites a battle of the Brits.

A preview released by the television network shows the castle abuzz with news of the Daily Tea. Nicole's best friend Tessa read it out and announced a "Masquerade Ball" that shall take place later in the episode. As the suitors gear up to prepare for the ball, an unannouced visitor shows up which makes the lead exclaim.

As The Courtship suitors gather after the news, they are excited and cannot wait for the event to begin so that they get the chance to show off their charms, win the lead's heart and be safe from elimination.

Mr. Jesse Judge, who is the frontrunner despite being a fairly new suitor, said:

"It can be very competitive. We all want that spotlight."

Episode 6 saw a lot of drama between the suitors as Mr. Lincoln Chapman took his opportunity to form a deeper relationship with the lead, establishing himself to be the frontrunner on the show. He sneaked into the castle and entered Nicole's room with the morning tea, which clearly impressed her, as they were both seen spending some quality time on the episode.

Although all suitors were disturbed by this news, Mr. Danny Kim did not take it too well. He chose to eliminate himself from the show, stating that he wasn't comfortable with the events in the castle, followed by a heated argument with Mr. Chapman.

While last week on The Courtship, the suitors as well as the lead saw some drama with regards to two of the most sought after suitors, this week they are in for a real surprise as a man, probably another eligible suitor, enters through the castle doors to ruffle some feathers. What will unfold after this suspicious person makes an appearance?

Tune in to The Courtship on Wednesday to find out.

Edited by Suchitra