The fourth episode of The Crowded Room is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT (tentative time). The psychological thriller series centers around a young man who was arrested for a shooting incident in the late 70s in New York.

An investigator then sets out to delve deep into the case as more shocking revelations come to the fore. The series stars Tom Holland in the lead role, along with many others playing crucial supporting characters. It is helmed by prominent filmmaker Akiva Goldsman.

The Crowded Room episode 4 will focus on Danny, who's trying to escape the country after the shooting incident

Apple TV+ has not yet released the official promo for The Crowded Room episode 4, but based on a Rotten Tomatoes description, fans can see protagonist Danny trying to escape the country following the shooting incident, as he looks for his father.

Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''In the aftermath of the shooting, Danny flees the country to find his father.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Murder, depicted Danny getting a gift for Ariana.

Elsewhere, Rya managed to figure out what happened in the lead-up to the shooting incident outside Rockefeller Center. Here's the synopsis of episode 3, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Danny gets a gift for Ariana; Annabelle returns; Rya pieces together the events leading up to Rockefeller Center.''

The series premiered with three episodes last week, garnering mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's overall thematic ambitions, plot, and performances by the cast, among other things.

It has a total of 10 episodes, and viewers can expect the remaining ones to drop on Apple TV+ every Friday until the finale on July 28, 2023.

In brief, about The Crowded Room plot and cast

The Crowded Room tells the story of a young man who was incarcerated following a shooting incident in New York City. The case is then investigated by a detective who delves deep into the accused man's past as she tries to understand the various events that led to the tragedy.

Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''The Crowded Room'' follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.''

Tom Holland leads the cast of the show as Danny Sullivan, who's arrested for a shooting incident in NYC. Danny is a mysterious young man and the show explores his past and the numerous events that shaped his personality.

Holland has been superb in the first three episodes and received high praise from critics for his performance. He's brilliantly supported by various other actors like Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Lior Raz as Yitzak Safdie, Will Chase as Marlin Reid, and many more.

Don't miss the new episode of The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, 2023.

