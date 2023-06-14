“it has put a smile on my face”- Twitter melts over Tom Holland’s “The Spider Boys” group

With Across the Spider-Verse still trending heavily across the world, the discussion about Spider-Man is far from over, which means the spotlight still hasn't shifted from Tom Holland, Marvel's first choice Spider-Man to represent the MCU. Interestingly, the studio managed to bring back the two veterans who took the role earlier, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire, to Tom Holland's film in what was one of the most beloved crossovers ever.

Tom Holland most recently appeared in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, which was reportedly the most challenging role he has ever performed. He even opted for a break from acting after The Crowded Room premiered. Holland has been on and off the news since this shocking announcement, but a recent revelation from the actor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter seems to have put a big smile on the fans' faces.

Holland revealed that he and his co-Spidermen (if we call it that), Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are well in touch and also share a group chat titled "The Spider Boys," where they discuss various things.

As this warm news hit the internet, Twitter responded with unanimous positivity towards the actor and this sweet development.

Internet goes gaga over Tom Holland sharing details about a group chat with Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield

It is not every day that fans are united on an opinion. But when something this sweet comes up, there is hardly a second way to go. In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland revealed about their little Spider-Man group and also spilled some tiny details that will only make fans happier.

Holland initially expressed his regret about not talking to Garfield before he took on the role as a teenager, but also expressed how the three Spider-Men of our generation share a close bond after the reunion in No Way Home.

"Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys," he said.

He was also asked what they talk about in the group. Holland ended this by saying "Spider-man stuff."

Tom Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in an upcoming fourth film in the franchise. Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield may also return to reprise their roles if the film takes a multiversal angle.

