The Crowded Room episodes 1, 2, and 3 recap: Why was Danny arrested?

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room were released on June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+. Created by Akiva Goldsman, the series' introduction to Tom Holland's Danny Sullivan was gut-wrenching, tragic, and even terrifying for viewers. The series follows Sullivan, a character based loosely on Billy Milligan, a criminal who was the subject of a very publicized court case. The Crowded Room is based on Daniel Keyes' novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Following the filming of the show, lead actor Tom Holland revealed that he'd need a year off to recover from the trauma he endured for portraying the role of Danny Sullivan. Fans who have watched the three episodes agree that the actor does deserve a long break due to the intensity of the role he portrayed.

As mentioned earlier, the first three episodes of The Crowded Room were released on June 9, 2023. The episodes saw Danny Sullivan speaking to Rya Goodwin and describing everything that had happened in his life. It showed that Danny had been arrested after he attempted to shoot a man in broad daylight.

The Crowded Room episodes 1, 2, and 3 recap: How did Danny meet Yitzhak and Ariana?

The episode first episode of The Crowded Room began with Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) and Ariana (Sasha Lane) traveling in a subway. Viewers were soon shown that Danny had a concealed gun.

When the two arrived at the Rockefeller Center, Danny revealed that the gun was to shoot a man. However, right before he could shoot the man, Danny froze up and Ariana took the gun from him and shot the man. Right after that, the man fled and Ariana ran behind him.

The cops were on high alert and Danny picked up the weapon and ran for his life. He reached a house and met a man named name Yitzhak, and after a brief conversation, Yitzhak handed Danny his passport and some cash. It looked like Danny shot Yitzhak but that wasn't revealed to the viewers.

Danny then surrendered himself to the cops and Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) began interrogating him. At the police headquarters, Rya and Danny began speaking candidly.

Danny began by describing everything from the very start, how he met Yitzhak and Ariana and how his stepfather Marlin would bully him but his mother Candy always saved him. He gradually revealed how he met Yitzhak for the first time.

He even revealed that he had a twin brother named Adam who had passed away. While Rya tried to get Danny to speak up about his brother, no matter how hard she tried, Danny didn't budge.

Danny told Rya that he was an outcast in school and used to get bullied by a guy named Bill. Danny told her that only had two friends, Mike and Jonny, and he had a huge crush on a girl named Annabelle. He told her that to impress Annabelle, Danny had stolen money from his father and bought weed from an intimidating drug dealer.

Danny asked Annabell if she wanted to hang out and smoke some weed and she instantly agreed. Bill knew Danny had pot and he told the principal about the same. However, when the principal could not find anything on Danny, Bill was suspended for lodging a false complaint.

Danny and Annabelle hung out later that day and they even made out. Danny was in love with her. He went home and drew a picture of her and put it in an envelope with a joint.

Unfortunately, Annabelle rejected him the following day. To add to this, the principal discovered the joint. Danny ran for his life and got back home. He realized that his stepfather had figured that there was some money missing from his account.

Danny went out of his home only to be beaten up by Bill and his friends. That was when Yitzhak intervened and assaulted Bill and his friends. The group fled and Yitzhak invited Danny into his home to tend to his wounds. That is how Danny met Ariana for the first time.

The Crowded Room synopsis

The official synopsis of The Crowded Room reads that the series is a gripping ten-episode miniseries that follows Danny Sullivan. He has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in the year 1979.

The synopsis of The Crowded Room continues:

"A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

The Crowded Room stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, and Emmy Rossum.

Poll : 0 votes