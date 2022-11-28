What time will The Culpo Sisters season 1 episode 4 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more details explored

The Culpo Sisters season 1 recently premiered on TLC. The show follows three sisters, Aurora Culpo, Olivia Culpo, and Sophia Culpo, who live in Los Angeles.

The series has so far aired three episodes, with the next installment set to air on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET only on TLC.

TLC's The Culpo Sisters depicts the sisters' ups and downs, happy and sad moments, as well as shocking and dramatic ones, as they try to navigate life's obstacles. The show follows the characters as they navigate the challenges of maintaining personal lives while also running successful businesses in the city.

The official synopsis of The Culpo Sisters reads:

"Jaw-dropping is one way to describe the Culpo sisters – you never know what they’re going to wear…or say! THE CULPO SISTERS follow Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo as they navigate their lives, loves, family and careers together in Los Angeles."

With little to no time left for The Culpo Sisters to return on TLC, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode.

The Culpo Sisters season 1 episode 4 will be released on November 28, 2022

Titled Old Wounds, episode 4 of Culpo Sisters will be released on November 28, 2022, Monday night at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on TLC. If you have a subscription to TLC's official site but missed the episode, you can use your login details to watch it as soon as it becomes available.

The episode can even be watched live via YouTube TV for those who don't have cable.

Aurora celebrates her birthday as a single woman: Here's what viewers can expect from episode 4 of Culpo Sisters

Titled Old Wounds, episode 4 of the reality TV series will showcase the rivalry between Olivia and Sophia reaching a new height. The official synopsis of Culpo Sisters episode 4 reads:

"Olivia and Sophia's sibling rivalry reaches new heights; the whole family rallies around Aurora as she celebrates her first birthday as a single woman; Sophia's boyfriend pressures her to tell Olivia she's moving out."

Prior to the release of the episode, TLC released a sneak peek, teasing fans as to what they can expect from the forthcoming installment. As Olivia and Sophia's differences worsen, the family is forced to choose sides, putting them in a difficult position.

The trailer showcases Olivia and Sophia traveling in the car when Olivia accuses Sophia of stealing her bathing suit. Meanwhile, Sophia revealed that she had ordered the same bathing suit and found it in the gifting room, thinking it was hers. But she was shocked when Olivia accused her of stealing the swimsuit.

Olivia, on the other hand, revealed that she texted Sophia about the same swimsuit and asked if she had seen it. When asked if she would have worn the same outfit that day, the reality star revealed that she texted Sophia about it.

The reality television show airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes