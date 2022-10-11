What time will The Curse of Bridge Hollow air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the adventure comedy

Netflix's new adventure-horror comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, is expected to arrive on the platform on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 12 AM PT. The movie revolves around a father-daughter duo who desperately look to protect their town after an evil spirit causes disruption by bringing spooky Halloween decorations to life.

The movie stars Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson in the lead roles.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix will surely be spooky

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the movie on September 14, 2022, offering a peek into the spooky world in which the film is set. The trailer wastes no time as it clearly establishes the main plot within the first minute. The trailer has several hilariously chaotic moments and promises a campy and fun experience.

Overall, the trailer has a mysterious and funny tone that fans of horror-comedies would undoubtedly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the film, which states:

''A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.''

One of the most striking aspects of the trailer is that it spends a lot of time establishing the characters and their relationships with each other without giving away too many important details about the story that could potentially ruin the viewing experience.

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect an irreverent horror-comedy similar in tone to films like The Witches and Army of Darkness.

More details about The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast and director

Actor Marlon Wayans stars as Howard in The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Wayans looks in fine form in the trailer, and his unique comic charisma dominates the movie. Viewers can look forward to an entertaining performance from this highly talented actor-comedian.

Apart from The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Marlon Wayans is widely known for his performances in various popular films and shows like The Wayans Bros, Requiem for a Dream, and Fifty Shades of Black, to name a few.

Starring alongside Wayans in the lead role is young actress Priah Ferguson as Sydney, who looks equally impressive in the trailer, portraying the tension and quirkiness of her character with astonishing ease. TV audiences will recognize Ferguson as Erica Sinclair from Stranger Things. Her other TV and film credits include The Oath, Atlanta, Bluff City Law, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also features several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Kelly Rowland

Nia Vardalos

Rob Riggle

Lauren Lapkus

Helen Slayton-Hughes

The movie is directed by Jeff Wadlow from a screenplay penned by Todd Berger and Robert Rugan. Wadlow is a noted film director who's best known for directing films like Fantasy Island, Never Back Down, and Cry, Wolf.

Don't forget to catch The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix on Friday, October 14, 2022.

