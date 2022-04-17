What time will The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 15 air? Robyn McCall’s past life and more explored in CBS show

The Equalizer has been steadily increasing in pace and intensity over the past few episodes, most recently diving into an enemy from Robyn McCall's (Queen Latifah) past, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance). Riding on the momentum, the upcoming episode of the show will dive further into McCall's past, this time introducing us to Dr. Miles Fulton (Stephen Bishop), Robyn's ex-husband.

Titled Hard Money, this episode of the show will air on April 17, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. It will deal with a complex case, which will force McCall to rely on her ex-husband, something the vigilante would not do under ordinary circumstances. Since very little has been revealed about McCall's past, this will make for some interesting revelations.

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS #TheEqualizer You’re in for a big shock tomorrow. Can you guess what it is? You’re in for a big shock tomorrow. Can you guess what it is? 😱 #TheEqualizer https://t.co/7fURocTJSV

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 17 promo: What is the big crisis?

The previous week saw the show's writers craftily remove William Bishop (Chris Noth) from the scenario while simultaneously adding to the story and explaining his absence after allegations of misconduct surfaced about the actor. The Equalizer is ready to dive into another equally intense episode, bringing back McCall's ex-husband into the mix.

Knowing McCall, she would like to get as few people involved in her work as she can since it puts their lives on the line too. Therefore, when she approaches Dr. Miles, it proves that this case is bigger and more dangerous than most she had to deal with. The promo takes a glimpse at McCall bringing in an injured woman to Dr. Miles.

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS 🏾 Looks like a plan is brewing... What does Robyn have up her sleeve? Find out on an all-new episode of #TheEqualizer this Sunday night. Looks like a plan is brewing... What does Robyn have up her sleeve? Find out on an all-new episode of #TheEqualizer this Sunday night. 👏🏾 https://t.co/ohsMfe1Bp7

There is not much of an explanation for the scenario. However, reading the synopsis gives some hints about what the big crisis is. It reads:

"McCall’s vigilante work further complicates her personal life when she is forced to ask her ex-husband, Dr. Miles Fulton (Stephen Bishop), to help with a gunshot victim, one of two women being hunted by thieves after they witnessed a robbery, on the CBS Original series."

It seems that two women managed to witness a high-level robbery, following which they are being hunted down by the perpetrators. When one of them is shot, McCall takes the help of Dr. Miles to treat her.

You can expect a fast-paced, emotional, and intense episode from the show this week.

Where to watch the upcoming episode of The Equalizer?

The upcoming episode of the Queen Latifah starter will air on April 17, 2022, on the CBS channel. It airs at 8.00 pm ET on Sundays. You can also stream it online on Paramount+, where all the previous episodes of the show are also available.

