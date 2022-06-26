What time will The Flash Season 8 Episode 20 (finale part 2) air on The CW? Plot and more details explored

The much-awaited finale of The Flash Season 8, Episode 20, is all set to arrive on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8/7c, exclusively on the popular network The CW.

Starring Grant Gustin in the titular role of Barry Allen / The Flash, Season 8 of the top-rated superhero series has been buzzing among viewers since its debut on The CW network.

The cast list for Season 8 also entails Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, Danielle Nicolet, and Brandon McKnight.

Fans are quite intrigued and anticipated to see what happens next after Episode 19 of Season 8 titled, 'Negative, Part One,' ended on such a heart-wrenching note with Iris dying in the arms of Barry and the sinister Thawne coming back to life.

The highly thrilling and quite gripping finale episode of The Flash Season 8, Episode 20, will be released this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8 / 7c, only on The CW network.

Episode 20 of Season 8 has been titled 'Negative, Part Two.' Eric Wallace has acted as the writer for Episode 20, while Marcus Stokes has served as the episode's director.

What can be expected from The Flash Season 8 Episode 20?

Season 8 of the fan-favorite superhero drama series The Flash has witnessed Barry Allen going through one upheaval after another. In Season 8, the audience can see Barry's beloved wife, Iris West-Allen, suffering from deadly Time Sickness.

The season also saw the heartbreaking demise of Barry's longtime teammate and dear friend, Frost, and the dispute after Despero arrived at the Armageddon event. It also showcased Still Force Deon, apparently betraying Barry, and the astounding arrival of Reverse-Flash.

The official synopsis for The Flash Season 8 Episode 20 states:

"SEASON FINALE - With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it seems like the finale episode is bound to take the audience on an emotionally charged and quite riveting action-packed journey, with Iris passing away and the monstrous Thawne coming back to life.

How's the official preview for Season 8's Episode 20: 'Negative, Part Two' looking?

Take a closer look at the official preview for the upcoming Episode 20 of the show's Season 8, launched by The CW Network on June 23, 2022, here.

By the looks of the official preview or promo video dropped by The CW Network, it is quite understandable that Barry's battle is far from over as he struggles to grasp his current loss and his teammates unite with him to fight against evil.

Don't forget to catch The Flash Season 8 Episode 20 tilted, 'Negative, Part Two,' debuting this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8 / 7c, exclusively on The CW Network.

