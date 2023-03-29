Season 9 of CW's superhero series The Flash, which premiered earlier this year, is slated to drop episode 7 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episode, titled Wildest Dreams, comes after a week-long hiatus.

With the long-running show--the last of the Arrowverse--getting ready to conclude its run once and for all, fans are preparing themselves for a heartfelt goodbye.

The thirteen-episode long season 9 of The Flash follows Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), a chemist who gains super-speed abilities after getting struck by lightning and puts his newfound powers to good use by protecting the city as a superhero, working alongside a team of like-minded allies.

The Flash @CW_TheFlash Iris has a special visitor. A new episode of #TheFlash airs tonight at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW! Iris has a special visitor. A new episode of #TheFlash airs tonight at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW! https://t.co/Wkqax2X1EU

Gustin stars alongside Candice Patton, who plays Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Frost, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, among others.

The upcoming episode of The Flash's season 9 will witness the return of Nicole Maines' Nia Nal/Dreamer

Episode 7 of the final season of The Flash will witness the return of Nicole Maines' Nia Nal/Dreamer in a guest appearance as Nia and Iris experience a fever dream and consider multiple possibilities for their lives.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled Wildest Dreams, states:

"Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives; Barry, Chester, Allegra and Cecile desperately try to help them; Khione feels that Mark is trying to make her something she is not."

Wildest Dreams, written by Kristen Kim and Jeff Hersh and directed by Jesse Warn, will depict the final Supergirl crossover, which includes Dreamer joining the show, as per the trailer.

With only a few episodes remaining before its conclusion, The Flash is presently airing individual episodes after closing the Red Death story. These episodes will build towards the season nine finale. Moreover, several Arrowverse characters will make one final appearance in Central City before the series ends.

A recap of the events that took place in episode 6 of the final season of CW's The Flash

The Flash's previous episode, titled The Good, The Bad, and the Lucky, which aired on CW on March 15, 2023, begins with the return of Becky Sharpe aka Hazard, a metahuman who died in season four and has since been resurrected. There has been a slight change in her powers as well, and instead of creating bad luck, she now generates good luck.

Becky's fate takes a turn for the worse when her powers put her fiance into a coma, and she is arrested on suspicion of foul play. Captain Kramer then requests Cecile to take up the case and help establish Becky's innocence despite the mounting evidence against her. After getting released, Becky, along with Cecile and Allegra, discovers that Dom, her fiancé, was a gambler who was in debt.

The group encounters mysterious figures who attempt to kidnap Becky when Cecile learns that the former's powers are having an impact on her own. Becky later gets abducted by the same people she had previously encountered. Meanwhile, Chester eventually discovers that Becky's power shift is caused by dark matter and is influenced by the substance found in her engagement ring.

Team Flash finds out that Tony, the sibling of Becky's fiance, planned the event to settle his debts. Becky is then forced to play blackjack to save herself, but Cecile and Allegra find her and rescue her before working with her to regain her powers while defeating their enemies.

The Flash @CW_TheFlash Who is she? Thanks for watching #TheFlash . Stream free tomorrow only on The CW. Who is she? Thanks for watching #TheFlash. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW. https://t.co/lozsc9KWhm

Mark, on the other hand, seems annoyed by his complicated but growing feelings for Khione, especially after the kiss they shared. In an unexpected turn of events, Khione makes it snow in the room as they experience an intense moment together.

Chester's study of Khione's powers at S.T.A.R. Labs demonstrates that she is neither a metahuman nor a normal human like Caitlin, but is something entirely unique. This raises questions about her actual background and what this surprising discovery might indicate.

The Flash season 9 epiosde 7 airs on CW this Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes