What time will The Flight Attendant Season 2 episode 8 (finale) air on HBO Max? Details explored

HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco-starrer American comedy-drama The Flight Attendant's Season 2 will officially close with its season finale set to arrive this Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

Episode 8, titled Backwards and Forwards, directed by Silver Tree and written by Steve Yockey, is anticipated to answer all of the lingering questions and storylines that fans have been waiting for.

When it comes to Cassie's issues, the audience can see her take a step toward confronting them. A more developed plot for a possible third season, on the other hand, could be necessary. To all fans' relief, there are chances that the doppelganger issue will finally get resolved.

The show has Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, Deniz Akdeniz as Max, and T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden. The Flight Attendant has assembled a stellar ensemble, putting forth their best skills to make the show a successful hit.

Exploring Season 2 finale details of The Flight Attendant ahead of its premiere

Season episode 7 titled No Exit finally put an end to the mystery of the lookalike murder because of whom Cassie has been on the run for the last seven episodes. Cassie finally discovered the doppleganger, who was revealed to be Grace. The two have a heart-to-heart, with Grace claiming her likeness to Cassie and telling her that she never wanted to do any of it.

The show took a dramatic turn when Grace blew her head off, thinking there was no getting out of the situation ever before Cassie could get information out of her. Fans expect the finale episode to explore the consequences of Grace's death, finally bringing another season to a dramatic conclusion.

In the sneak peek for the season two finale of The Flight Attendant, one can see that before Cassie can let out a sigh of relief, Dot breaks the news to her that Grace wasn't working alone and that there is another blonde impersonating Cassie. Cassie now has one more opportunity to discover who is responsible for framing her and the motives behind their actions.

Megan, on the other hand, seems to be on the verge of being apprehended when she returns home to make amends and dispose of the Korean from her trunk.

The official synopsis of The Flight Attendant Season 2 episode 8 states:

"Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time; when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

Presumably, the upcoming finale will answer all of the pressing questions. However, there may also be a more developed tale for a third season since Cassie's struggles and problems seem far from over.

The Season 2 finale of Flight Attendant will air on HBO Max on May 26.

