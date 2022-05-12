What time will The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 6 air on HBO Max? Release date and more about the show

The Flight Attendant is set to air its Season 2 Episode 6 titled Brothers & Sisters on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The eight-episode long season will have its finale on May 26, 2022, marking the end of another successful season of the hit series.

Season 2, Episode 6, will take the audience one step closer to solving the mystery of Cassie's doppelganger. The Emmy-nominated series, created by Steve Yockey and based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 book of the same name, stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden alongside Zosia Mamet, Rosie Perez, Deniz Akdeniz, and T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and Joseph Julian Soria.

The series' first five episodes, each lasting 40-50 minutes, are now available to stream on HBO Max.

Release date, plot, and more about Season 2, Episode 6 of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant

On May 12, 2022, HBO Max will premiere the sixth episode of The Flight Attendant Season 2. The first five episodes of the series are now available on the platform.

The upcoming episode looks thrilling and adrenaline-filled, with Bill and Megan reconnecting and Cassie and Davey on the verge of a possible run. The promo for The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 6 has been released, pointing viewers towards a more complex episode. Cassie will read a note from her father's grave and have a breakdown due to Davey's repeated inquiries about it in the previous episode.

The audience will also meet Cassie's mother, Lisa, who seems a suspect in the doppelganger investigation. Meanwhile, Dot will attempt to caution Cassie about Benjamin, who appears to be having a flip regarding the CIA.

A recap of Season 2, Episode 5 of The Flight Attendant

What happened in the previous episode of The Flight Attendant?

A lethal combination of triggering events - telling Marco that she cheated on him and learning of the CIA's phony psychiatric evaluation - drove Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) to drink in Season 2, Episode 5 of The Flight Attendant.

She did a fantastic job resisting the impulse at first until a torrent of messages from her brother Davey about their upcoming home vacation. A promise she made in their late father's name prompted her to accept colleague Grace's offer to chug the last martini.

After breaking her sober cycle and succumbing to drinking, viewers witnessed Cassie go down the rabbit hole, putting her own life in jeopardy and lying to everyone around her. There wasn't a lot of progress made on the mystery, except for viewers thinking that the CIA was involved in Cassie's overall framing.

In an exclusive interview with TV Line, actress Kaley Cuoco spoke about the heartbreaking scene she had to play as Cassie during her breakdown:

"I think that we all, in our lives, have kept things to ourselves or not been honest with ourselves, and that’s what broke my heart about Cassie this season — she can’t even look at herself. She can’t be honest, because she’s so worried about how people look at her, and she can’t even admit that she made these mistakes."

She added,

"If she succeeded, we wouldn’t have a show. She’s got to make those mistakes. And everyone’s journey in sobriety is their own, no two are the same. That’s what this season is about — self acceptance and self forgiveness. I think we could all be a bit kinder to ourselves."

The Flight Attendant Season 2, Episode 6, is set to arrive on May 12 at 12:00 AM PT/ 3:00 AM ET on HBO Max, bringing many more shocking twists and heartbreaking scenes for their fans.

