"From giving 35 runs in an over against KKR to defending 9 runs" - Twiteratti lauds MI's Daniel Sams after thrilling win vs GT

Daniel Sams defended nine runs in the final over to secure a win for the Mumbai Indians.
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 07, 2022 12:21 AM IST
News

Daniel Sams bowled an exceptional 20th over to hand Mumbai Indians (MI) their second victory in IPL 2022, beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

With Rahul Tewatia and David Miller in the middle, the game was tilted in the favour of the Titans. However, Sams bowled exceptionally well to give away only three runs and secure a much-needed win for his side. In the last two deliveries, the Aussie all-rounder varied his pace to perfection to fox the in-form Miller.

Fans showered praise on Daniel Sams, who made a superlative comeback in the IPL. Earlier in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was taken to the cleaners by Pat Cummins, accumulating 35 runs off a single over.

Following that dismal outing, Sams was made to sit out a few games. He has now come back with a bang and deserves all the praise.

Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Daniel Sams conceded 35 in an over against KKR then he was out of the team. Made his comeback and played a vital role in both of MI's victories. Took 1/32 and hit 6 (1) against RR and tonight defended 8 runs against Gujarat Titans. A return to mark for him. https://t.co/JrM2y3bVja
One of the great final overs. Six change of pace balls. Take a bow, Daniel Sams
We won !! 🤩, What a brilliant last over by Daniel Sams.💥#OneFamil #RohitSharma𓃵 #MumbaiIndians #GTvMI https://t.co/8Hu4iToonJ
Daniel Sams scripts a MI heist. Who would have even....
When life gives you chance to comeback,comeback like Daniel Sams https://t.co/0JZBU73V3A
Daniel Sams Our Hero😭😭👑#MIvsGT #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/AMqFyz4LBO
Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by 5 runs. Daniel Sams is the hero for Mumbai Indians.#GTvMI #MumbaiIndians #DanielSams #GujaratTitans #MIvGT #RohitSharma #ishankishan https://t.co/qCUjdGHxaI
It was a phenomenally paced chase but GT failed to win crucial moments that played a decisive role in the outcome of the match. Even though Mumbai scraped out a victory, it was still a close shave. #GTvMI
Daniel Sams the hero for MI.Required 9 in the final over, he conceded just 3 runs. 1,0,W1,1,0,0What a win for Mumbai Indians. #GTvMI @mipaltan #MumbaiIndians #DanielSams https://t.co/atSuvj4fqP
Hats off to Daniel Sams, to bowl an over of that quality after the kinda season we've had requires great skill!#MI #GTvsMI
WHAT. A. WIN! 👏 👏What a thriller of a game we have had at the Brabourne Stadium-CCI and it's the @ImRo45-led @mipaltan who have sealed a 5⃣-run victory over #GT. 👌 👌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-51 #TATAIPL | #GTvMI https://t.co/F3UwVD7g5z
This is how MI won the game 😄 #GTvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/Cxrs4OyBKM
And people said rohit can only win with big players #GTvMI
Mumbai have pulled off an amazing comeback and have proved everyone wrong as they outdo Gujarat by 5 runs!Some amazing deliveries by #MI in the dying overs, the match went onto the last ball.🤯#GT: 172/5 (20)#W88 #W88India #W88IndiaOfficial #TATAIPL #MIPaltan #AavaDe #GTvMI https://t.co/OJniwBTSR3
Finally Paltan win 💙✌️.From giving 35 in an over to defending 9 in the last over, Daniel Sams has come a very long way....Well played Daniel Sams#MIvsGT #MIvGT #GTvMI https://t.co/1Cshl3Ckyh
I was hoping mumbai will win because even though it was 8 runs I don't know I had believed that they will win and they won 🔥🔥🔥🔥#GTvMI #MIvsGT #IPL2022 #Trending #paltan
9 of 6 !! How many times its not chased in IPL history with 5 wicket's in hand ! Complete bluff seen from person's behind scene #GTvMI #IPL2022 #GujaratTitans #AavaDe
Daniel sams evlo azhaga 9 run defend panran, Jordan thaili dei 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/5ntFBhqf3C
From giving 35 runs in an over against KKR to defending 9 runs in last over against GT..daniel sams you deserve this win 🙌🔥#MIvsGT https://t.co/YBcsSB7bm4

Chasing 178 runs, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got Gujarat Titans off to a flying start. They scored individual half-centuries and added 106 runs for the first wicket.

The Titans, though, ended up losing both their openers in quick succession and lost the plot in the run chase. Skipper Hardik Pandya tried to stick around and take the game deep but he fell short, thanks to brilliant work from wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan. Daniel Sams bowled an exceptional last over to seal the tie in favour of Mumbai.

Tim David's late cameo propels MI to 177 runs

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a fiery start. They went after the bowlers, hitting the boundaries for fun. The duo added 68 runs in the first six overs to set the tone before Rashid Khan trapped Rohit LBW.

The Mumbai Indians lost track in the mid-overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan getting out after good starts. They lost four wickets and scored only 57 in between seven and 15 overs. Just when it looked like Mumbai wouldn't cross the 150-run mark, Tim David unleashed some carnage to post a challenging total.

The all-rounder smacked 44 runs off 21 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes to put 177 runs on the board. In the end, it made all the difference as Mumbai secured their second win of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

