"From giving 35 runs in an over against KKR to defending 9 runs" - Twiteratti lauds MI's Daniel Sams after thrilling win vs GT

Daniel Sams bowled an exceptional 20th over to hand Mumbai Indians (MI) their second victory in IPL 2022, beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.
With Rahul Tewatia and David Miller in the middle, the game was tilted in the favour of the Titans. However, Sams bowled exceptionally well to give away only three runs and secure a much-needed win for his side. In the last two deliveries, the Aussie all-rounder varied his pace to perfection to fox the in-form Miller.
Fans showered praise on Daniel Sams, who made a superlative comeback in the IPL. Earlier in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was taken to the cleaners by Pat Cummins, accumulating 35 runs off a single over.
Following that dismal outing, Sams was made to sit out a few games. He has now come back with a bang and deserves all the praise.
Chasing 178 runs, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got Gujarat Titans off to a flying start. They scored individual half-centuries and added 106 runs for the first wicket.
The Titans, though, ended up losing both their openers in quick succession and lost the plot in the run chase. Skipper Hardik Pandya tried to stick around and take the game deep but he fell short, thanks to brilliant work from wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan. Daniel Sams bowled an exceptional last over to seal the tie in favour of Mumbai.
Tim David's late cameo propels MI to 177 runs
Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a fiery start. They went after the bowlers, hitting the boundaries for fun. The duo added 68 runs in the first six overs to set the tone before Rashid Khan trapped Rohit LBW.
The Mumbai Indians lost track in the mid-overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan getting out after good starts. They lost four wickets and scored only 57 in between seven and 15 overs. Just when it looked like Mumbai wouldn't cross the 150-run mark, Tim David unleashed some carnage to post a challenging total.
The all-rounder smacked 44 runs off 21 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes to put 177 runs on the board. In the end, it made all the difference as Mumbai secured their second win of the season.