What time will The Girl from Plainville episode 5 be on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Elle Fanning's show

The Girl From Plainville is a Hulu limited series that follows high school girl Michelle Carter (played by Elle Fanning) after a police inquiry uncovers her involvement in her lover, Conrad "Coco" Roy III's (played by Colton Ryan), suicide.

The show alternates between the past and the present in Michelle and Conrad's hometowns of Plainville and Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. It dives deep into the lives of people most touched by Conrad's suicide, as it steadily discovers Michelle's participation in the latter's death through their text messages.

Hulu will premiere The Girl From Plainville Episode 5 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 12.00 am EST and 4.00 am GMT. Titled Mirrorball, the episode will last about 45 minutes.

Here's all you need to know about the fifth episode of The Girl From Plainville.

What to expect from the fifth episode of The Girl From Plainville?

Michelle's isolation from her peers pushes her to a breaking point in Episode 5. As the prosecution and defense prepare for trial, Michelle will have to explain what happened the night Coco died. Even her lawyers and parents are likely to be deceived by her many secrets.

When the puzzle pieces finally fall into place, the Roy family will begin to blame Michelle and may attempt to attack her verbally or physically.

Michelle and Coco will meet in person for the first time since their trip to Florida, in this episode. While their connection will blossom in the flashbacks, there will surely be conflicts. This will help in establishing how the relationship deteriorated and why Michelle desired his death.

What happened in last week's episode? Recap

Last week's episode, titled Can't Fight This Feeling, looked into the terrible past of the two main characters. Coco tries to commit suicide, but before it's too late, he seeks help. However, Coco refused his father's attempts to go for further treatment, and continued to take his medication.

Coco texts Michelle about his attempted suicide and that his life is a joke. Michelle consoles him, and the two of them profess their love for each other. The couple fantasized about moving to California.

Meanwhile, the lawyers kept looking for a reason and gathering evidence for the next trial. Michelle's lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, informed her that she will face up to twenty years in prison if she does not tell him the truth. This further deteriorates Michelle's mental state as she wanders off into a Glee-inspired musical number to escape the pangs of reality.

