What time will The Gold premiere on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more explored

After establishing itself as a critical and commercial favorite with a premiere on BBC One in February 2023, The Gold is all set to debut on Paramount+ on June 25, 2023, at 3:00 am EST, following the standard format of new releases on Paramount+. The Gold follows the real-life story of the gang who robbed the Brink’s Mat security depot near Heathrow and accidentally ended up discovering gold worth £26 million.

The heist crime drama has already garnered positive attention from critics and currently sits at an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series stars Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Charlotte Spencer, Sean Harris, and Jack Lowden in the leading roles. It is directed by Aneil Karia and Lawrence Gough and consists of six episodes, which all premiered simultaneously on BBC iPlayer.

Though there has been no confirmation about the release schedule of the show, it will most likely be available for streaming all at once.

The Gold trailer: The heist of a lifetime

The gritty trailer for the film gives a glimpse into the complicated heist and its aftermath. As viewers know, this story is based on real events, and the heist that is depicted is often considered one of Britain's biggest robberies.

The fast-paced trailer establishes the problems before as well as after the theft that the six characters face. It also offers a glimpse into 1980s London with all its superfluous vibrancy. The synopsis for the series, as released by BBC, reads:

"Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper in a series inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink's-Mat robbery and its aftermath. On 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot, stumbling across gold bullion worth £26m."

It further states:

"The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white-collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake. What started as a 'typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history."

The Gold is directed by Aneil Karia and Lawrence Gough and is based on a script from Neil Forsyth. Since its release on BBC, the show has garnered extremely positive response from critics, with many calling it the best heist television show in a long time.

The Gold cast and characters

Mark Smith 💙 @M8rkmywords The Gold. BBC drama. Absolute must watch The Gold. BBC drama. Absolute must watch

The cast of The Gold comprises many notable actors, including Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell, Sean Harris as Gordon Parry, Ellora Torchia as Sienna Rose, Daniel Ings as Archie Osbourne, James Nelson-Joyce as Brian Reader, and Dorothy Atkinson as Jeannie Savage.

The cast is led by Jack Lowden, who plays Kenneth Noye, a criminal who was involved in helping the robbers with the disposal of the gold bullion. The other three key cast members include Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper, and Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings.

The Gold originally premiered on February 12, 2023. All six episodes are currently available for streaming on BBC iPlayer and will be available on Paramount+ on June 25, 2023.

