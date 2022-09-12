What time will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4 air on Prime Video? Release date and more explored

The fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 15/16, 2022, depending on your time zone. With a number of pivotal events unfolding in the third episode, viewers are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode.

Currently, the plot revolves primarily around Galadriel, Arondir, and Nori Brandyfoot. Keep reading to find out the release time of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4, the plot, a brief recap of episode 3, and more details.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4 release time on Prime Video, what to expect, and more details

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4 is expected to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM PT/Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12:00 AM ET. The third episode continued to focus on Galadriel's quest for revenge. Elsewhere, Arondir was captured by the Orcs under the command of Adar. Towards the end of the episode, a new character named Adar was introduced.

Not many details about the character were revealed in the episode, but it seems like Adar could be a major antagonist of the show. Viewers can expect more of him in the upcoming episode. With a number of fascinating arcs left to be explored, fans can look forward to a much more eventful episode on Thursday.

So far, the show has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. Some viewers did criticize the series' slow burn approach, which focuses more on characters and mood rather than action. The first two episodes brilliantly established the setting and characters.

With some of the fan reviews being divisive, it'll be interesting to see the direction the makers take in the upcoming episodes. The current season consists of a total of eight episodes, with the finale set to air on Prime Video on October 14, 2022.

More details about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast

The storyline of the show is set centuries prior to the events portrayed in the Hobbit films and the LOTR movies. Here's the series' official synopsis, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The series stars Morfydd Clark in the role of Galadriel, who's received high praise from critics for her performance on the show. Robert Aramayo plays the role of Elrond, while Charles Edwards appears as Celebrimbor. Other cast members include Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfootand, and many more.

Don't forget to catch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4 on Amazon Prime Video on September 15, 2022.

