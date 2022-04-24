What time will The Man Who Fell to Earth episode 1 air? Plot and more about Showtime's sci-fi series

The Man Who Fell to Earth is all set to make a debut on Showtime on April 22, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. Adapted from the hit Walter Tevis novel, the series will serve as a sequel to the 1976 film of the same name starring David Bowie in the lead role. The novel was initially adapted by Nicholas Roeg for the screen.

The show will narrate the story of an alien who comes to earth in order to save his dying planet. But before he can do that, he must save the planet earth, which is headed towards the same destruction in the near future. Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the role of an alien named Faraday in the sequel for the small screen. Additionally, Bill Nighy will play an older version of Bowie's character.

What is The Man Who Fell to Earth about?

The Man Who Fell to Earth is a sci-fi story about an alien who comes to earth in search of a particular scientist, Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), who is also a struggling mother. He warns her that planet Earth is on the trajectory of destruction, just like his own planet, whose last hope is Faraday.

Together, the duo must face a variety of obstacles in a bid to save the two worlds. Faraday must first save Earth for his planet to have a chance at survival.

Alex Kurtzman's television adaptation will reportedly pay tribute to all forms of sci-fi media that came before, without being a direct remake or sequel to the Walter Tevis novel. The first episode of the show, titled Hallo Spaceboy, will release on April 24, 2022.

The synopsis for the first episode, as released by Showtime, reads:

"An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) on a mission crashes in the oil fields of New Mexico with only eight hours to find the one woman on Earth (Naomie Harris) who can save his species."

From the synopsis, you can expect a fast-paced and thrilling episode, with the clock against Faraday.

The Man Who Fell to Earth will consist of 10 episodes and will run from April 24 to July 3.

When will the first episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth air?

The first episode of the sci-fi drama will air on April 24, 2022, on the Showtime channel at 10.00 pm ET and will air every Sunday. You can also catch it on the Showtime app and website.

