What time will The Man Who Fell To Earth episode 2 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more explored

The Man Who Fell to Earth premiered with its promising premise on April 24, 2022, and is now ready to release the second episode of the enthralling tale about an alien who must save Earth to save his own dying planet.

Adapted from Walter Tevis's 1963 novel, the series plans to expand on the 1976 film of the same name starring David Bowie.

The second episode of the sci-fi show will continue following Faraday's (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor) journey as he comes to terms with the difficulty of the mission and the frail nature of the human mindset.

Titled Hallo Spaceboy; Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed, the episode will air on May 1, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

The Man Who Fell to Earth episode 2 promo: The unfinished business

The end of the previous episode introduced Bill Nighy’s version of Newton in a very promising setup for the second episode. The promo hints at a possible connection between the two aliens in a bid to complete an unfinished task for Newton. He is seen asking Faraday to pick up from where he left off in the promo.

However, for Faraday to complete his mission successfully, he must get the reluctant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris) to help him, which at the moment seems challenging for him.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth reads:

"After discovering his mission is more complex and dangerous than he believed and being abandoned by the only human who can guide him, Faraday must go it alone, unaware that he's suddenly on the radar of a CIA agent."

The synopsis for the second episode hints at an even bigger crisis than just convincing a reluctant scientist. Faraday seems to be on the radar of the CIA, which will make his task and existence much more difficult.

The beautifully shot promo also sees Faraday going through a transition or transformation that is hurtful to the extraterrestrial. You can expect the next episode to be layered with mysteries and new revelations.

When will the upcoming episode of the Showtime drama air?

The second episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth will air on May 1, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on the Showtime channel. It will also be available for streaming on the Showtime application and website. Stay tuned for more updates.

