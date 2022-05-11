What time will The Messy History of American Food premiere air? Discovery+ series to explore messy breakfast stories and more

The Messy History of American Food premiering on Wednesday, May 11, will feature the mind-boggling history of America's most go-to food items. With two new episodes every week, the series will take its viewers on a tour of America's most iconic dishes, and it promises to be hilarious, surprising, and informational.

The upcoming food series will feature an array of some of the most classic American dishes and will attempt to document their origin in every episode. Through the course of the show, a team comprising of food scientists, marketing gurus, and a host of other experts will reveal mind-boggling facts about American food.

The press release of the show reads :

"From the story behind burgers to the truth behind chicken wings and the evolution of bread and more, get ready to dig into the delicious new series, Messy History of American Food."

What will The Messy History of American Food episodes be like?

Featured food items on The Messy History of American Food (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every episode of The Messy History of American Food will feature a number of popular American food items such as breakfast cereals, burgers, breaks, soft drinks, chicken wings and chocolates and the show will portray a detailed documentation of each item's inception.

The show promises to capture suprising revelations about each food item - these nuggets of information will of course be backed by a ton of research conducted by the experts on the show. With evidences, facts and previously documented videos, viewers will be taken on a highly indulging food journey. Moreover, the experts will also talk about the highs and lows of American food and where it stands globally.

What will episodes 1 and 2 feature?

Episode 1 of The Messy History of American Food docu-series, titled The Messy History of Cereal, will feature America’s go-to breakfast cereal, which has a very interesting origin. In the trailer of the upcoming show, the experts were seen revealing how the cereal successfully marketed itself with effective advertisements, even encouraging reluctant kids to try it.

In the following episode of The Messy History of American Food, viewers will see one of America’s favorite food items, burgers. Episode 2 titled The Messy History of Burgers will take viewers back in time when burgers became a popular dish in America. Viewers will be shocked to know that the evolution of America’s burgers is a result of the continuous influence of the women's rights movement, along with the involvement of a fast-food burger chain.

Moreover, food experts also mention that :

'Hamburgers were the part of answer to the crisis of masculinity.'

What will episode 3 and 4 feature?

Epiosde 3 titled, "The Messy History of Soda" will document an internationally popular soft drink that originated in America. The drink was accused of containing questionable ingredients such as cocaine and lithium and was touted to have medicinal properties. However, it persisted through the resistance and emerged as the world’s leading soft drink.

The fourth episode titled The Messy History of Bread,will film the classic and gradual evolution of breads and its journey of becoming a staple food in the country.

What will episode 5 and 6 feature?

"The Messy History of Wings," episode 5 will feature one of the most-loved food items, ‘chicken wings’, and the tale behind a number of recipes that claim to be the most 'appropriate'.

The finale episode of The Messy History of American Food will be based on ‘chocolates’ titled, "The Messy History of Chocolate." As its history contains many twists and turns, the episode will feature the multiple theories it took for people to discover the perfect chocolate.

Discovery+ The Messy History of American Food is produced by Thrillist and Group Nine Studios. Viewers can watch the upcoming show on May 11 on Discovery+.

