What time will Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 finale air? Plot, release date and more explored

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 is approaching its finale. The show will air at 10/9 C on TLC with family members cheering for GG to keep her spirits high as she starts chemotherapy.

The finale will premiere on May 10, 2022, and will see many celebrations and happy moments among the members of the Derricos family.

All about Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 finale

The season finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos, titled A Love Song for Everyone, will see the kids coming over to GG’s house for a sleepover, family throwing a surprise party for GG, kids recording a song, and GG finally starting her chemotherapy treatment.

The description of Episode 12 of Doubling Down with the Derricos reads:

"GG begins her chemotherapy treatment with Deon by her side, and Darian receives an unexpected surprise. Then, the "Derrico 6" record a love song for GG, and a Valentine's Day party in her honor helps her find her fight."

Since the start of the current season of Doubling Down with the Derricos, Deon's mother, Marian Derrico, aka GG, has been experiencing health issues. Just when the family thought that GG’s health will now improve following her open heart surgery, the doctor revealed that her lung cancer had returned.

In a previous episode, Deon opened up about his mother’s fight with cancer. He revealed that GG was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and doctors were able to reduce it with the help of chemotherapy but failed to remove it completely.

The condition has now worsened in the past few months. Speaking on the show, Deon said:

"When she went to the doctor recently, they told her that the tumor in her lung had grown. She's been dealing with this and bottling this up herself over the last several months."

The family has always supported each other through thick and thin and this time they have all come together to help GG beat cancer and live a healthy life ahead.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Episode 11 quick recap

In episode 11 of Doubling Down with the Derricos, titled The Good Fight, Deon tried his best to convince GG to meet an oncologist to review her condition and explore the treatment options, but GG was “reluctant to go to another one” due to her past “experiences with oncologists”.

Instead of going to the oncologist, GG chose “alternative treatments” and visited a holistic center for ozone therapy “in hopes of curing cancer.” However, after reviewing GG’s problem the nurse said that this therapy “won't be enough” for her condition.

It took some persuasion, but GG agreed to see a cancer specialist, Dr. Rupesh Parikh. Shedding more light on GG’s condition Dr. Parikh explained that a mass, roughly the size of a baseball on the right side of her lung, is partially collapsing her lung.

He informed them that her cancer is inoperable. However, he suggested that chemotherapy along with immunotherapy and radiation therapy might work for her and improve her condition.

GG finally agreed to “explore this option” if it gives her more time to be with her “grandbabies." However, she put a condition that if the therapy makes her “feel sick and weak” and she is “unable to spend quality time” with her beloved ones “continuing to do chemo will not be worth it.”

Tune in on Tuesday to be a part of the Derricos family celebration on Doubling Down with the Derricos season finale on TLC.

