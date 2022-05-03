What time will Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 11 air? Darian’s fear of failure, GG’s cancer and more explored

Doubling Down with the Derricos is getting educational this week. The 11th episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3, The Good Fight, will air on May 3 at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Doubling Down with the Derricos follows Karen and Deon Derrico as they navigate through life and raise their 14 children. The couple lives in Las Vegas with their kids, who are Darian, the eldest; Derek, who is 10; twins Dallas and Denver aged 9; 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz; twins Diez and Dior, who are 4; and the youngest children, triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver who are 2 years old.

The show also features Deon's mother Marian Derrico, known as GG by everyone on the show.

What to expect Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 Episode 11?

On the next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, fans will have to brace themselves as GG will go to the doctor with Deon to discuss her lung cancer treatment. There will be a difference of opinion between the mother-son duo regarding the treatment.

In a recent promo, Deon can be seen telling her mother to "feel as good as she looks." He reveals that she had defeated cancer once in 2014 and says in a confessional,

"I want her to fight, fight, fight."

Meanwhile, we will see Darian getting anxious to retake her drivers learning license test. The younger Derricos will go to their first singing lesson. As seen in a recent promo, the kids will find the lesson weird, but they seem to enjoy learning how to sing.

Karen reveals that she found it weird that her kids had to learn how to sing. She said,

"For me growing up in the church, it was like you were born with it."

Deon confesses that he used to take the vocal class of Maddy Moss Clark of Detroit, but he left the coaching due to financial issues, so he wanted his kids to have the singing experience.

The synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"The Derrico six want to take their singing ambitions to the next level; Darian's fear of failure threatens to overwhelm her when she tries once again to get her driver's permit; Deon and GG are at odds over how to treat her cancer."

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Last week on Doubling Down with the Derricos, fans were heartbroken to learn that GG's cancer had returned. Deon revealed that his 72 year old mother had a cancerous tumor in her lungs. She had confessed to having health issues and pain in her lungs in previous episodes.

GG chose to improve her health first and decided on having a good time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed Darian's birthday party, which the family celebrated in a family amusement park.

Karen canceled plans to move to South Carolina with the family after learning about GG's health condition. Darian refused to move in with her family, leaving GG all alone in Las Vegas, so Karen chose not to take such an important step at the moment.

Derrick told his father that he wanted to do boxing. Deon had his apprehensions over Derrick's newfound interest as he never thought his son would be involved in such a sport. Deon revealed that he used to skate as a child but eventually allowed Derrick to train for the sport as long as his grades weren't affected.

Karen and Deon chaperoned Darian to her birthday dinner. Deon was skeptical of Darian's male friend Dupree coming to the party and spent the whole dinner worrying about Darian being close to a boy.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 Episode 11 airs on May 3 on TLC at 10:00PM ET.

