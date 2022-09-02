What time will The Murders Before the Marathon air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about the Hulu documentary

Hulu's new documentary, The Murders Before the Marathon, delves deep into the shocking triple murders that shook the town of Waltham. Three men, Erik Weissman, Brendan Mess, and Rafi Teken, were found dead on September 12, 2011. The authorities, however, never formally charged anyone for the murder.

The documentary is set to premiere on Hulu on September 5, 2022 at 12.01 am ET. Read further ahead to find out more details about The Murders Before the Marathon.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic mentions of violence.

The Murders Before the Marathon promises to pack a punch

The Murders Before the Marathon is expected to premiere on Hulu on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 12:01 AM ET. The gripping trailer begins on an ominous note, with a voiceover saying,

''I'd never heard of a homicide like this.''

Furthermore, a woman is seen saying that she heard neighbors coming out of the building, yelling,

''They're dead.''

A journalist then talks about investigating the suspect, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, after his involvement in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing. The official synopsis of the upcoming documentary, as per Hulu, reads:

''If police had solved a gruesome triple homicide in Waltham, Massachusetts, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing? Journalist Suzan Zalkind unpacks the murder that took her friend’s life, the national tragedy that shook her city, and the haunting connection between the two events.''

Overall, the trailer of The Murders Before the Marathon maintains tension, and offers a glimpse of various new reports covering the triple murders. Viewers can look forward to a sharp investigative series that tries to uncover the truth behind the murders.

The documentary will feature interviews with friends and neighbors of the victims, and also focuses on the police's investigation into the case. The documentary will also examine the impact of the Boston Marathon Bombings on the case.

More details about the Waltham Triple Murders

On the tenth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, three men, Erik Weissman, Raphael Teken, and Brendan Mess were murdered in Brendan's apartment in Waltham, Massachusetts. All three men appeared to have their throats slit. The culprits had left money and marijuana with the victim's bodies. A man named Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who was involved in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings, was questioned by the police after the bombings.

Tsarnaev's brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was also named as a suspect by the authorities. It's also to be noted that Tamerlan was killed four days after the bombings. He was run over by an SUV and also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

In a significant development in the investigation, the FBI reportedly mentioned that a 27-year-old man from Chechnya, named Ibragim Todashev, admitted to his involvement in the murder along with Tamerlan, explaining that they'd committed drug robbery. During the investigation with the FBI, Todashev allegedly attacked one of the officers, following which he was shot dead by the authorities.

In the upcoming documentary, The Murders Before the Marathon, viewers can look forward to getting a clearer picture of the crime, how the investigation unfolded, and the kind of media attention it garnered across the country.

Don't miss The Murders Before the Marathon on Hulu on Monday, September 5, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das