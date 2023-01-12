What time will The Parent Test season 1 episode 3 air on ABC? Challenges, release date, and more details explored

The Parent Test is set to return this week with more important conversations and discussions about different parenting styles. In the upcoming episode, three parenting styles will take the lead in two challenges.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

Strict, high achievement, free range and negotiation parenting styles take front and center in the Face Your Fears: Rocking Climbing Challenge and the Back Seat Driver Challenge. Parents implement different techniques to help their children persevere through fearful situations.

The Parent Test season 1 episode 3 is set to air on Thursday, January 12, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Parent Test

The show puts parenting styles to the test by performing a variety of challenges in the children’s homes, and the upcoming episode, titled, You Have to Make a Superhuman, will put parents and children to a rocking climbing challenge.

In the trailer for The Parent Test, Dennis Williams stated that the rocking climbing challenge was right up his alley and that it fits perfectly with his achievement style of parenting. He may have been right as during the clip, his son Elan was seen making it to the top.

The Parent Test features different parents who have different stories, and in the upcoming episodes, some parents are seen getting emotional when Dennis opens up about why he purchased the house his family lives in.

In a sneak peek uploaded on social media, Dennis stated that he has a really big house but it was not the house he wanted to buy at first. However, his son said something that made him rethink his decision.

He said:

"My kid told me that most white people live in big houses."

He continued:

"You can assume, then, that big houses are not for kids like him."

He said that he changed his decision and that he has to disrupt so much negativity that comes into him from “external third party forces.” Abe said in the agreement that it’s important for the kids to understand that there are people who can look at them because of the color they are and they do. Hashim is also seen getting emotional as he asks another parent if they have a tissue.

The show's hosts are Dr. Adolph Brown and Ali Wentworth

The Parent Test puts 12 parents to the test for their parenting styles. As part of the show, which is hosted by comedian Ali Wentworth and psychologist Dr. Adolph Brown, the parents are hoping to come up with a new and modern approach to parenting.

Some of the parents appearing on the show are free-range parents, Jason and Elisabeth Day, who believe their parenting style enables them to empower their children. Dennis Williams believes in high-achievement parenting and stated that while he is friendly with his child, he is not his child’s friend. Strict parents Abe and Rachel Mills believe that parenting is a marathon and not a track meet. The Parent Test parents Chick and Kiki NG believes in negotiations with their children.

They stated:

"It is a firm but fair parenting style, especially when you connect with your child through communication and not through fear on how you think things should be done."

Watch the upcoming episode of The Parent Test on Thursday, January 12, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Episodes of the same can be streamed on Hulu.

