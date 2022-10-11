What time will The Playlist air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the biopic

Netflix's new Swedish series, The Playlist, is expected to premiere on the platform on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12 AM PT. The show focuses on the story of Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek and how he created one of the world's largest digital music streaming services.

The series stars acclaimed Swedish actor Edvin Endre in the lead role and many others in key supporting roles.

The Playlist on Netflix promises to be replete with trivia

Netflix shared the riveting official trailer for The Playlist on September 27, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of tech mogul Daniel Ek's early days and how he came up with the idea for Spotify. The trailer briefly touches upon Ek's passion for music and how it led to the idea of creating a platform better than pirate websites.

Overall, the trailer is quite dramatic and entertaining, replete with thrilling moments. Viewers interested in this industry and fascinated by biopics like Steve Jobs and The Social Network will undoubtedly enjoy the series. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief synopsis of the show, which reads:

''Led by Daniel Ek, a group of passionate young entrepreneurs come together in what seems to be the impossible task to change the music industry - and the world. They set out to create a legal streaming service for music.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect an inspirational series that explores several fascinating themes, including passion and the desire to revolutionize the world. The trailer depicts moments of fleeting disappointment and tension. Although it establishes the central plot and characters, it doesn't give away too many details that could spoil the experience for viewers.

Fans can look forward to a relatively objective portrait of the events that led to the creation of Spotify. All six episodes will be released on the same day on Netflix, and each episode is expected to be around an hour long. All episodes are reportedly directed by noted filmmaker Per-Olav Sørensen, whose credits include Quicksand, Home for Christmas, and Nobel.

More details about The Playlist cast

The Playlist stars prominent Swedish actor Edvin Endre in the lead role as Daniel Ek. Endre looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the raw passion, madness, and determination that define his character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from this talented actor.

Apart from The Playlist, Endre has starred in quite a few popular shows and films over the years, like Vikings, The Pagan King, and Eddie the Eagle, to name a few. Featuring alongside Endre in major supporting roles are:

Gizem Erdogan as Petra Hansson

Ulf Stenberg as Pet Sundin

Christian Hillborg as Martin Lorentzon

Joel Lützow as Andreas Ehn

Severija Janusauskaite as Maxine

The show is helmed by Christian Spurrier, best known for his works on Silk, Sorted, Hunted, and many more.

You can watch The Playlist on Netflix on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

