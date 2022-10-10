Who is Daniel Ek? Meet Spotify founder ahead of Netflix Swedish series The Playlist

Netflix's new show, The Playlist, chronicles the life of Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and the story of digital music service Spotify's creation. It stars actor Edvin Endre in the role of Ek, along with Christian Hillborg, Ulf Stenberg and Gizem Erdogan, among others, in pivotal supporting roles.

Daniel Ek is the CEO and co-founder of Spotify and is one of the biggest names in the tech world.

Daniel Ek started making websites at the age of 13

Daniel Ek was born on February 21, 1983, in Stockholm, Sweden. According to Money Inc and Famous Zoom, Ek was raised by his mother and stepfather. Ek reportedly developed an interest in IT at a very young age.

At the age of 13, Daniel Ek started making websites for clients, and with time, his business grew significantly. He'd hired various students from his class to work for him, and within a few years, before turning 20, he had around 25 employees directly reporting to him.

Ek went to IT-Gymnasiet in Sundbyberg, from where he graduated in 2002, and then decided to take up engineering at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology. However, he ultimately decided to drop out of the institution in order to focus on his career in tech.

Ek later went on to work at a Sweden-based auction company called Tradera. He's also worked at Stardoll and later founded his own firm, Advertigo, which was eventually bought by TradeDoubler. He also had a brief stint with μTorrent, wherein he served as the CEO.

Daniel Ek's passion for music and his desire to create a platform that functioned better than pirate websites whilst also staying within the realms of legality and ensuring the music industry was benefitted monetarily led to the creation of Spotify.

Ek teamed up with another prominent entrepreneur named Martin Lorentzon and subsequently, Spotify came into existence in 2006, with Ek and Lorentzon as co-founders. They launched Spotify in October 2008. Over the years, Spotify has grown massively and is currently among the biggest digital music streaming service providers in the world.

Ek is married to a noted writer and journalist named Sofia Levander. The couple have two children.

A quick look at Netflix's The Playlist

The Playlist focuses on the life and career of Daniel Ek as he and his team set out to create a massive digital streaming service for music. A brief description of the show reads:

''Led by Daniel Ek, a group of passionate young entrepreneurs come together in what seems to be the impossible task to change the music industry - and the world. They set out to create a legal streaming service for music.''

The trailer for the show offers a peek into Ek's early life and his desire to come up with a legal streaming service for music. The trailer is quite dramatic and briefly touches upon the numerous struggles that went into the creation of Spotify. Viewers can look forward to an entertaining and eventful series that is quite emotional and inspirational in tone.

In the upcoming Christian Spurrier-created Netflix series, Ek is played by noted Swedish actor Edvin Endre. Endre has appeared in quite a few popular films and shows over the years, including Vikings, Fortitude, and The Pagan King, to name a few.

Don't miss The Playlist on Netflix on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

