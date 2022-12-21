What time will The Real Love Boat season 1 finale air on Paramount+? Release date and more details explored

The finale of The Real Love Boat season 1 is all set to air on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on Paramount + at 10 pm ET.

The synopsis of the finale, titled And the winning couple is…, reads:

“The winning couple is announced, and Jerry and Rebecca give a live performance of the Love Boat theme on the main deck, complete with background dancers.”

Aboard The Real Love Boat were 12 singles, ready to find true love on the high seas. The show put hopeful couples through a series of challenges designed to reveal their level of compatibility and chemistry, with the winning couple receiving a cash prize and a trip on a luxury cruise.

The show is hosted by real-life husband-and-wife team Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn. They were assisted by Captain Paolo Arrigo, Cruise Director Matt Mitcham, and bartender Ezra Freeman in the matchmaking process.

The winner of The Real Love Boat will win a huge cash prize

In the series, singles sailed the Mediterranean on a luxurious Princess ship in search of love. The couples were tested throughout the season and given opportunities to meet potential new partners.

In the previous episode, titled Oil Me Up, the final five couples visited a beautiful Italian olive field and transferred as much olive oil as they could into a glass bottle using only their bodies, with Dillon Schlee, Marty Hassett, Suzanna, and Sydney ultimately being ousted from the show.

Only three couples survived elimination: Shae-Lynn Noyes and Daniel Cooper, Emily Stone and Mike; and Kendra Yurczyszyn and Jordan Malabanan. Only one of them will now be named the cash prize winner. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner."

Despite a strong premiere, CBS decided to move The Real Love Boat to Paramount+ on November 2, 2022, due to the show's low ratings.

The first season of the show premiered on October 5, 2022, with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. This was comparable to ABC's The Rookie: Fed's overnight performance, although it was lower than the long-running blockbuster Survivor. According to Deadline, the show had dropped to less than 2 million overnight viewers for its next three episodes.

Following that, the show was shifted to Paramount+ on a weekly basis, beginning with the fifth episode.

The Real Love Boat is inspired by the scripted version of the ’70s ABC dramedy The Love Boat. The original show ran from 1977 to 1986. It was eventually rebooted as Love Boat: The Next Wave on UPN for two more seasons from 1998 to 1999.

The series is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. It is executively produced by Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha, and Jay Bienstock.

Stream The Real Love Boat on Paramount + on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET to find out the winner.

