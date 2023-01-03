What time will The Resident season 6 episode 11 air on FOX? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Episode 11 of the sixth season of The Resident will air at 7 pm CT / 8 pm ET on Fox. The show is a medical drama and focuses on the lives and duties of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary, The Resident also focuses on the bureaucratic practices of the medical industry. The show stars Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins with Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Melina Kanakaredes, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and several others playing supporting roles.

The ongoing season consists of 13 episodes and began airing on September 20, 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Resident.

The new episode of The Resident will see the introduction of a famous cardiothoracic surgeon

Fox has released a promo for the upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of The Resident titled All In will follow the story of a famous cardiothoracic surgeon who gets admitted to Chastain Park Memorial Hospital for chest pain.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“A famous cardiothoracic surgeon — who happens to be Dr. Yamada’s mentor — comes into Chastain after experiencing heart pain; Kit breaks the news that the emergency room will no longer be accepting trauma patients due to budget cuts, and Devon and Conrad help treat a confused woman.”

In the previous episode, viewers saw Cade lying to Conrad about a girl's trip and heading to meet Ian in rehab, who was surprisingly doing well. Padma decided to put Atlanta behind her, with Leela stressing over her sister's choice.

Conrad met Nic's father five years later as the former suffered from an extremely low heart rate. Nic's father wasn't too happy to see Conrad.

After the upcoming episode ends, fans will be left with two more episodes in season six. Fox hasn't revealed if they will renew the show for another season, and fans eagerly await an announcement about the same.

Amy Holden Jones spoke with TVLine about the possibility of a seventh season. She mentioned:

"The fate of the show is somewhat caught up in the fact that it’s owned by Disney but shown by Fox, which is not an ideal scenario. And that’s also tied up with the fate of the network drama, which, God only knows, at this point."

She then went on to ask fans to stay optimistic by saying:

“The ratings are incredibly stable. We have a very core audience that just loves us, and if we have a chance, I’m sure we will continue to grow. It has the potential to go on and on, but whether it’ll be given that shot, I don’t know… I hope it keeps going.”

An announcement regarding the future of the show will be made by the end of this month.

What is The Resident about?

The Resident follows the story of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital while delving into the bureaucratic practices of the medical industry.

The IMDB synopsis of the show reads:

"A group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis."

The show first premiered on January 21, 2018, and has released six seasons so far. Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi created the show, while Amy Holden Jones, Antoine Fuqua, Phillip Noyce, Oly Obst, David Boorstein, and Todd Harthan served as executive producers.

Poll : 0 votes