The 12th episode of The Resident season 6 is expected to air on the channel on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The much-anticipated new episode is set to witness a devastating storm that causes a helicopter crash. With a number of key events set to unfold, fans can look forward to a compelling hour of top-notch television.

Matt Czuchry plays one of the main characters in the show, and Manish Dayal and several other actors play important supporting roles. Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi are in charge of the production.

The Resident season 6 episode 12 on FOX: Promo, recap, what to expect, and more details explored

A short 30-second promo for the upcoming episode showcases glimpses of the important events unfolding in the finale as the season heads towards a thrilling conclusion. Here's the synopsis of episode 12, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The doctors rush to treat patients after a heavy storm causes a devastating helicopter crash.''

In the previous episode, titled All In, viewers witnessed a number of crucial events that defined the course of the rest of the season. One of the most intense scenes of the whole season occurs when Padma considers taking her own life while standing on a bridge.

However, she does not proceed with her plans after getting a call from Leela. Padma is eventually taken to a hospital. With Padma's storyline remaining in uncertainty, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out as the season nears its conclusion with just a couple more episodes to go.

In brief, about The Resident plot and cast

The show centers around the various kinds of personal and professional struggles that employees at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital go through as they try their best to look after their patients. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Conrad Hawkins is one of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital's best doctors. Charming and arrogant, Conrad likes to take an unconventional approach whenever possible and believes it's his personal duty to shatter the romantic illusions of the first-year residents.''

The description further reads,

''Dr. Devon Pravesh is an innocent idealist who leans on his finely tuned moral compass, but with Conrad's help, he begins to realize that the practice of medicine is a business, like any other, with less-than-angelic patients and fallible doctors.''

Given its creative writing, engaging characterisation, and engaging plot, among other things, the series has gotten largely positive reviews from viewers and critics. Conrad Hawkins, the protagonist of the show, is portrayed by Matt Czuchry.

Czuchry has received critical acclaim for his performance in the lead role. He brings an air of authenticity and charm to his character that makes him immensely likable as he defines the tone of the show. Apart from The Resident, Matt Czuchry has starred in a number of acclaimed films and shows over the years, including The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls, and I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, to name a few.

The Resident also stars Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner, among numerous others, in crucial supporting roles.

Don't forget to watch The Resident season 6 episode 12 on FOX on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

