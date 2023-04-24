What time will The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 21 air on ABC? Release date, air time, plot, and more

The Rookie: Feds season 1 is back again this week with another brand-new episode on the ABC TV Network. Created by Terence Paul Winter and Alexi Hawley, the series chronicles the story of Special Agent Simone Clark as she deals with numerous challenges that are a part and parcel of her job while navigating through issues in her personal life.

The show has received positive reviews from viewers and critics due to its riveting plotline and Niecy Nash-Betts' performance as the leading star.

Episode 21 will see a crossover as The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds unite as Laura finds herself in serious trouble.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 21 has been titled Bloodline

Release date and how to watch?

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 21, Bloodline, will air this Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC Network television. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, and for those who prefer to watch shows online, the episode can also be streamed via live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Fans can also watch the new episode on Hulu a day after it airs on ABC network television. Episodes usually run for a little less than an hour.

What to expect from this week's episode?

The upcoming episode of the show will see Laura in trouble as the team investigates a serial murderer. The official synopsis of The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 21 reads:

"The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena’s forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura."

With episode 21 the police procedural show on ABC is nearing its end. So, it remains to be seen what Bloodline has in store for fans and how it will build up to the finale of the series.

More details about the show on ABC

The Rookie: Feds follows the phenomenal Simone Clark, who lands her dream job as an FBI agent at 48 and stuns everyone with her passion and love for the job.

The official description of the show reads:

"From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlisted the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students was a suspect in a terror attack."

The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts in the lead role as Special Agent Simone Clark. She is joined by Frankie R. Faison (White Chicks) as Christopher 'Cutty' Clark, Felix Solis (The International) as Matthew Garza, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, James Lesure (Las Vegas) as Carter Hope, and Kevin Zegers (Transamerica) as Brendon Acres.

Don't forget to tune in to ABC on April 25 for another exciting episode of The Rookie: Feds.

