What time will The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy premiere on Prime Video? Synopsis, trailer, and more explored

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming sci-fi comedy series, The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy, has been heavily anticipated due to a number of reasons. Set to follow the adventures of two alien surgeons in the form of Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, the series is set in a futuristic galaxy and is bound to remind fans of the epic Rick and Morty, one of the best animated sci-fie series of all time.

Apart from a unique concept that will see the two surgeons deal with a range of problems, such as anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs, The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy boasts of all 5 of the famous Cukin brothers as voice actors. The likes of Macaulay, Rory, Christian, and Shane will play the role of actual brothers of Dr. Plowp, a role which has been taken up by Keiran Culkin.

Regardless, with the trailer recently being released, the epic comedy offering from Amazon Prime has fans all over the globe looking ahead to the February 23 (12 AM ET) premiere. In this article, we look at everything that is currently known about The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy.

The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy will feature all five of the Culkin brothers

Filled with smart comedy writing and a range of talented voice actors, The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy promises to give fans an ‘out-of-world’ experience and will see surgeons Dr Sleech and Dr Klak leading an intergalactic team. However, when they face a groundbreaking case, they find that their own existence comes under threat, setting them up for an epic adventure that is bound to attract fans.

The intriguing trailer opens by welcoming fans to the year ‘1402.’ It shows off its traditional visuals, which have been given a bit of a twist, but will still remind fans of some epic animated offerings from the past.

Headlined by Cirocco Dunlap, he acts as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the upcoming series. The trailer in itself gave a detailed insight into the amusing life and rules that the world-famous surgeons live by. Helming a team of popular surgeons from across the industry, the trailer sees them embark on a journey to create a medicine/solution for anxiety.

This leads to inter-dimensional travel through portals and promises a hilarious ensemble of alien characters that fans are bound to find adorable. Set to premiere soon, on February 23, the series features, for the first time ever, all five of the Culkin brothers on a single project.

With Keiran as a major star, the rest of the Culkin brothers will take up the roles of his character’s 4 reel-life siblings, further intensifying the hype surrounding the series. Of course, the trailer only gave an insight into the highly creative and bizarre medical cases that the cast of surgeons will have to face, on a daily basis.

Apart from the Culkin brothers, a range of other talented voice actors join in, including the likes of Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith. With such a unique concept to boot, the series appears to be set to take Amazon Prime by storm and can be expected to receive a hugely positive response.

The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy is set to premiere at 12 AM ET, on Amazon Prime, on 23 February 2024.

