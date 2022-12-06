What time will The Voice season 22 episode 23 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

The Voice is only one episode away from its season 22 finale and crowning the winner. Following multiple Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Three-way Knockouts, and Live Playoffs, it all comes down to Tuesday night's results, with only 5 of the Top 8 contestants advancing to next week's finale.

Season 22 of The Voice will return in less than a day with live semi-final eliminations. Following Monday night's episode, in which the Top 8 semi-finalists performed two songs, voting lines were opened for viewers to vote for their favorite tenors of the night.

These voting lines will be open till Tuesday morning at 7 am. The Voice season 22 will return with the results on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Sadly, not everyone will be able to make it through as only four contestants with the highest number of votes will automatically advance to the grand finale.

The remaining four contestants will have one last chance to perform in the Instant Save wildcard round. Out of these, only one contestant with the highest number of votes will advance to the grand finale with the remaining four contestants.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend will return to their seats, but they will have no say in the outcome because it is entirely up to the people of America.

With little to no time left for The Voice season 22 to air with semifinal results, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode 23.

Episode 23 of The Voice will air on December 6, 2022, only on NBC

Titled Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations, the soon-to-be-released episode of The Voice season 22 will air live on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Unlike Monday's episode, Tuesday's episode will be an hour long and will reveal live voting results for Monday's semifinal performances.

The official synopsis for episode 23 reads:

"The top 4 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save."

Because the episode will be broadcast live, no sneak peeks have been released to tease fans about what they can expect. The only thing we know about Tuesday's episode is that Carly Pearce will be performing.

If viewers miss the live episode when it airs, they can watch it the next day on Peacock. Viewers without cable TV can watch the episode on Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV. The Voice's social media pages will also stream the entire performance of the contestants as it airs live.

Who are the Top 8 contestants remaining in season 22?

John Legend and Blake Shelton are the only two coaches who still have three artists on their rosters. Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello, on the other hand, each have one.

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona Parijita Bastola Kim Cruse (Last week's Instant Savewinner)

Team Camila

Morgan Myles

Team Gwen

Justin Aaron

Team Blake

Bodie Bryce Leatherwood Brayden Lape

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes