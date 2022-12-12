What time will The Voice season 22 episode 24 air on NBC? Live finale and more details explored

The wait is officially over. NBC's The Voice season 22 is all set to air live with its grand finale airing in less than 24 hours. After multiple Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Three-Way Knockouts, Live Playoffs, and the completion of the Semi-Finals stage, only five contestants remain in the race to claim the prestigious title.

Season 22 of The Voice will air live on Monday night, December 12, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT only on NBC. The five finalists will perform one last time for America's vote. When the series returns on Tuesday night, the contestant with the highest number of votes will be crowned the winner.

Coach Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani will return to their chairs, but will have no say in the final decision. The Voice season 22 winner depends entirely on viewers back home.

With very little time left for the forthcoming series to air its grand finale live, here's everything you need to know about episode 24 of season 22.

The Voice season 22 finalists will perform two songs each, vying for America's vote to win the title

Titled Live Finale, Part 1, episode 24 of season 22 will air on December 12, 2022, Monday night at 8:00 pm ET only on NBC. If viewers have cable TV, the episode can be streamed live via Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV.

The popular reality television competition series' official Twitter account will also be uploading every performance one after the other as they air. If viewers miss the episode, they can stream it the next day on Peacock.

The official synopsis for episode 24 reads:

"The top 5 artists perform a ballad and an up-tempo song in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to compete for the title of The Voice."

After Monday night's two-hour-long grand finale, The Voice will return on Tuesday night for a two-part finale, where the coaches will perform alongside a line-up of famous guest artists. Towards the end, host Carson Daly will reveal the winner of season 2.

Here are the five finalists from season 22 of the famed reality TV competition series on NBC

Blake Shelton is the only coach who still has three artists on his team. John Legend and Camila Cabello, on the other hand, each have one artist on their teams. Meanwhile, all of Gwen Stefani's team members have been eliminated, with none appearing in the grand finale.

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona (Last week's Instant Save winner)

Team Camila

Morgan Myles

Team Blake

Bodie Bryce Leatherwood Brayden Lape

After the contestants perform live, the voting lines will remain open, allowing fans to vote for their favorite contestant ten times. Viewers can place their votes through the app or the website. Voting will close at 7:00 am on Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET/7:00 pm CT only on NBC.

