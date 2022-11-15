What time will The Winchesters episode 5 air on the CW? Release date, promo, and more details explored

Episode 5 of The Winchesters will air on Tuesday, November 15, at 8/7c, exclusively on the CW. The dark horror-fantasy drama series is a prequel and spin-off series to another popular fantasy-drama series, Supernatural.

Developed by Robbie Thompson, the series is narrated by Jensen Ackles, who starred as the lead character Dean Winchester in the original series, Supernatural. David Moxness is the cinematographer of the CW series, while Phillip White and Jay Gruska have given music to the series.

In The Winchesters, Dean narrates the story of how his parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, became monster hunters together while searching for their missing fathers.

The series' narrator Jensen Ackles has also served as the executive producer of The Winchesters, along with Robbie Thompson, Danneel Ackles, Glen Winter, and David H. Goodman.

Learn all about episode 5 of The Winchesters before the episode airs

What can viewers expect from The Winchesters episode 5?

The upcoming episode of The Winchesters has been titled, Legend of a Mind. Sehaj Sethi has served as the writer of the episode, while the episode has been directed by Lisa Soper.

In episode 4 titled, Masters of War, the audience witnessed John killing Mars Neto, who was a Celtiberian deity. However, before succumbing to death, Mars informed John that he was now all ready for the upcoming battle with the Akrida. In the episode, John was also seen breaking down as Millie comforted him. It is safe to say that the episode left the audience wanting more.

The fifth episode's official synopsis, given by the CW, reads:

"Hidden secrets from Ada's past comes to light when the gang goes under cover to look into a suspicious death; Millie asks Mary to keep an eye on John as they split off from the others to get intel on the new case."

By the looks of the CW synopsis for the upcoming episode, it is quite evident that the audience can expect new mysteries to unfold as Ada's past comes to the forefront. It seems like it will be another thrilling experience.

How's the official promo video for episode 5 looking?

The promo video provides the audience with brief glimpses of what is about to come in episode 5.

In the promo video for the brand new episode, glimpses of a series of electrifying and quite terrifying events can be seen as the lead characters of the series try to solve the latest supernatural case in their hands.

Who are on the cast list for the CW spin-off series?

The cast list for the series includes Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Tom Welling as Samuel Campbell, and a few others.

Episode 5 of The Winchesters is airing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8/7c on the CW.

