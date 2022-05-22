What time will This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18 (series finale) air on NBC? Ending explored

This Is Us has finally reached its end, and there remains only one last episode for fans before the cast and crew bid goodbye. After running for six long seasons, the celebrated and beloved family drama will end with season 6, episode 18.

For those unfamiliar, This Is Us follows the story of a unique set of triplets and their loving parents as they navigate and struggle through life to find a place and purpose for themselves. The heartwarming and emotional family drama is very popular, but much to the dismay of fans, it is coming to an end.

The ending of This Is Us explored

Mandy Moore @TheMandyMoore #ThisIsUs “If something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening”… and with that, one last car. The caboose. “If something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening”… and with that, one last car. The caboose.🚂❤️ #ThisIsUs https://t.co/5PbewsauTb

The penultimate episode saw the Pearsons bid farewell to the matriarch of the series, Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore. She is on her death bed after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. The final episode is expected to pick up from there and see the triplets grieving. Based on the first-look images released for the last episode, Us, we can expect to see The Big Three and their families wearing black as they gather for Rebecca’s funeral.

According to creator Dan Fogelman, the series finale will be one of the most straightforward episodes the show has seen, aimed at calmly resolving the drama and tying together loose ends to provide viewers with a satisfying conclusion. In an interview, the creator teased:

“In the last episode, we will try to capture something simple which, while sad, is kind of a day in the life, which is so much of what the show is about, set against Rebecca’s funeral...

He continued:

While it will make you cry, it will make you sad, the end of the finale moves me in a way that is different. I think the cast and crew captured something about the human condition and the condition of being a person in the family that I am really proud of.”

The episode will take viewers back to simpler times when Jack and Rebecca brought up the triplets, who were still tiny. Complete with Rebecca’s funeral and peppered with flashbacks from the past, the final episode is a unique blend of the past and present, invoking nostalgia and emotion.

How to watch the This Is Us finale?

This Is Us @NBCThisisUs All good things must come to an end. All good things must come to an end. https://t.co/AgIajD5ODW

This Is Us series finale will air on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET on NBC network TV. It can even be streamed the next day via NBC.com through cable subscription. For those without a cable subscription, the show can be watched via Peacock, Disney Hotstar, or Hulu through a subscription to their respective streaming platforms.

Although fans are heartbroken over the ending, the inevitable must be accepted. So, catch the latest episode of This Is Us, coming on NBC on May 24, 2022.

